Inequality: Ladies footballers paying a high price

Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick believes that inter-county ladies footballers are victims of “inequality” when Government funding is being dished out.

Also, Goldrick insists the money on offer for female players should be on a par with their male counterparts.

It was announced recently the Gaelic Players Association is due to receive €1.6m from Sport Ireland this year — a figure that will rise to €2.3m next year, and €3m in 2019.

In contrast, a two-year agreement commencing in 2017 will ensure government support through the Women’s GPA, the Camogie Association, and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, but only to the tune of €500,000, per annum.

The money filtering down to male players puts female funding firmly in the shade and Goldrick says that must change.

“The WGPA has allocated €8,000 to each county team. I’m not sure of the figure they’ve granted to the GPA, but there’s a difference.

“It’s a huge step to get that €8,000, but in terms of encouraging equality across the board, we need to allocate the correct funding for men and women’s county teams.

“I know there’s different attendances [between men and women’s games], but I’d love to see the same allocation of funding to women in all sport, because if you’re giving different funding, that’s showing inequality.

“I would love to see, at government level, for funding to be the same allocated to men and women. That would be the overall goal; if we want equality for women in sport, we need to see it coming from government.”

Goldrick, however, harbours doubts about the proposed introduction of a 30% gender quota for sporting bodies, believing instead the best candidates should fill the roles on offer.

She added: “My view on it is you give it to the best person in it.

“It’s brilliant it might encourage people to look at women, but the final decision should be based on your expertise, as opposed to your gender.”

Ladies football has made huge strides in recent times – with a record attendance for last year’s TG4 All-Ireland finals, but Goldrick believes more can still be done.

She is urging the respective Dublin boards to come together to fix ladies games as curtain-raisers to matches involving Jim Gavin’s all- conquering men’s team.

However, Goldrick also admitted it’s an ongoing challenge to persuade females to attend female sports.

She added: “Women need to support women; that’s another thing. It’s about women supporting camogie, rugby, and soccer.

“Maybe from women going to men’s matches, there might be more of a social aspect of it, as opposed to watching a great game.

“We’ve come a long way and it’s great, but it’s about looking at different opportunities to showcase our games.

“One thing would be curtain-raisers in league games, where the attendance for the men’s game wouldn’t be as high.”

There was good news for Ladies football yesterday when National League sponsors Lidl confirmed they will be investing a further €1.5m this year, in line with 2016 figures.

President Marie Hickey, speaking at the league launch, insisted the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) is not resisting a potential merger with the GAA, but warned it may not happen as soon as some people would hope. Hickey was reluctant to put a timeframe on the prospect of the LGFA coming under the GAA umbrella, explaining: “There is not resistance as such, I think it’s a natural progression.

“It is something that’s going to happen, but it’s not something that can just happen in a year, or two years.”

Former GAA president Liam O’Neill had aimed to integrate all Gaelic games bodies into one organisation during his tenure.

Hickey added: “We have worked a lot more together in the last five years with the GAA, with camogie, sitting down talking about things, and stuff like that. I wouldn’t like to put a timeframe, but I would see that as being this generation thing, as opposed to my generation thing.”