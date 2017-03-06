Ian Madigan set for lucrative Bristol move

Ireland fly-half Ian Madigan is set to sign for Bristol in a big-money switch from Bordeaux-Bègles that looks set to continue the playmaker’s exile from Test rugby.

The Irish Examiner understands the former Leinster star, 28 later this month, will move from the French Top 14 to England having asked Bordeaux-Bègles for an early release from his two-year contract after just one season.

Madigan, named on the bench at Stade Francais yesterday, had expressed an interest in returning home in a bid to resume his international career under Joe Schmidt, saying a fortnight ago: “Playing for Ireland is still the ultimate for me.

“I would certainly be open to playing for any of the provinces,” he said but added: “One thing that moving away this year has done, (it) has definitely opened up my horizons on who I can play for.”

Yet with hopes of a provincial deal for next season fading, the 30-cap Ireland out-half has decided to throw his lot in with Bristol and incoming head coach Pat Lam.

That in itself represents something of a gamble given Bristol’s precarious position at the foot of the Aviva Premiership, locked in a relegation battle with Worcester Warriors, whom they played yesterday.

With Northampton Saints also showing interest as they seek to replace Munster-bound JJ Hanrahan and, according to French newspaper Midi Olympique offering the Dubliner a £500,000 a year deal to move to Franklin’s Gardens, Madigan could find himself playing second-tier rugby in the Championship during his debut season if Bristol fail to get themselves out of trouble.

What appears certain, however, is that Madigan’s absence from the Ireland camp is set to continue with head coach Schmidt averse to selecting players outside the IRFU’s jurisdiction.

The former Leinster 10 was overlooked at the start of the current Six Nations campaign when Johnny Sexton missed the first two matches due to injury, Schmidt calling in Munster’s Ian Keatley as back-up to Paddy Jackson.

Ireland regular Donnacha Ryan, meanwhile, appears to have had a possible move to France shut down having been linked with a switch from Munster to Top14 champions Racing 92.

The second row’s current central IRFU contract, signed in June and is yet to sign a new deal with his native province but it is understood that though there was contact between both parties, Racing’s interest has ended.

Interviewed by the Irish Examiner before Ireland’s victory over France on February 25, Ryan said no decision on his future would be made during the Six Nations.