When talking about great Open golf courses, Royal Birkdale rarely springs to mind, writes John McHenry.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
The history, holes, and heroes of Royal Birkdale
Henrik Stenson’s farewell to the Claret Jug
This could be Shane Lowry’s year, reckons Padraig Harrington
Sergio Garcia admits he’s still tending to Open wounds
More in this Section
Rahm ready to join the Spanish pantheon
Graeme McDowell can’t seem to buy a break
Breaking Stories
'It's only a bike race': Dan Martin's very relaxed about being fifth in the Tour de France
Francesco Totti confirms the end of his playing career, but takes up role with Roma
This supporter said he'd get a tattoo of Alexandre Lacazette if he joined Arsenal, and guess what…
Everton and Crystal Palace make new signings; Newcastle have bid accepted for Norwich winger
Lifestyle
It pays to check your wage slip for your entitlements
After 200 years, why do we still love Jane Austen?
‘Something had to break — and it was me’
Curtain rises on policing the Troubles
More From The Irish Examiner