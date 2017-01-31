Home»Sport»Soccer

I turned down big offer from China, says Jose Mourinho

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Simon Peach

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed he turned down a “big offer” to go to China.

The 54-year-old did not specify which club made the approach, or the timing of the offer, but did say he would not criticise anyone for moving to the Chinese Super League.

Last week Mourinho raised doubts over Wayne Rooney’s future at Old Trafford by saying “the money is huge, the experience can also be interesting” amid reports of Far East interest in the striker.

And the former Chelsea boss — who took charge at Manchester United last summer — confirmed he has also been the subject of an approach from China.

“I have already refused a big offer to go to China, but I don’t criticise anyone who decides to do it,” Mourinho said.

“It’s their choice, their life. Only they can decide what they need for their future. Other managers in the Premier League have been critical, but I am no critic.”

Mourinho is the latest big name to be linked with a move to the ever burgeoning Chinese Super League.

Luiz Felipe Scolari and Sven Goran-Eriksson are already managers in the division on substantial wages while striker Carlos Tevez recently joined Shanghai Greenland Shenhua on a reported £615,000 (€718,000) per week.

Mourinho did admit to being “worried” by the prospect of losing players to China but he hopes those tempted consider the whole package.

Mourinho added: “If you are negotiating a new contract with one of your players, and you offer him £5m (€5.8m) per year and they offer £25m (€29.2m), then you have a big problem.

“Maybe the player takes £5m (€5.8m) because he prefers football. Or £25m (€29.1m) because he prefers money. I am worried, because they can offer contracts that are impossible to offer in Europe. But in the end the player who wants to go is a player that maybe you don’t want to keep.”

