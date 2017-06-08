Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL O'GRADY: Hurling proposals fix the one thing that wasn’t broken

Thursday, June 08, 2017
Donal O'Grady

The new hurling proposals focus almost entirely on the provincial championships. Why is this? asks Donal O’Grady.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hurling, sport, GAA

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Clare’s ideal world: In a final with much to work on


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

The ridiculously big quiz of the 2016/17 football season

Tony Bellew has named his terms for a David Haye rematch

WATCH: Darren Randolph 7-year-old fan to be official mascot for Austria game

Sean O'Brien set for first appearance of 2017 Lions tour

Lifestyle

The Beatles are back with remastered 'Sgt Pepper's'

Long and winding musical road

A QUESTION OF TASTE - Ciara Higgins

11 things I never knew about flying ... until I became a flight attendant

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

    • 4
    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 23
    • 33
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 