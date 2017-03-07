Home»Sport»Soccer

JOHN FOGARTY: Hurling merits special Congress

Tuesday, March 07, 2017
John Fogarty

Claims that hurling has only woken up to the idea of change in the wake of football landing its ‘Super 8’ are mischievous as they are disingenuous from some quarters.

Seadna Morey of Clare. Hurling has been called the 'jewel in the crown' by the GAA but it needs to be treated that way.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gaa, hurling, super 8

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Paranoid plot’ against European Council president Donald Tusk

Artists are needed now more than ever in US

Tuam events were facilitated by wider society

Telling parents their baby has an abnormality is never easy


Breaking Stories

Football fans were in awe of Eden Hazard's 'Ronaldinho moment' against West Ham

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa send Chelsea 10 points clear with win at West Ham

Tyson Fury announcing a date for his next boxing match might be the most surprising sports news of the day

Fan almost confronts Chelsea players on otherwise trouble-free night in London

Lifestyle

Comedian Dave Allen was truly ahead of his time

Manal Issa is keeping her feet firmly on the ground despite new stardom

Making cents: Reporting on so many scams has made Gloria Hunniford wary

This woman gave up the scope of international markets to start a whiskey business

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, March 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 12
    • 18
    • 20
    • 41
    • 42
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 