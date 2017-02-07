Hurling boss John Kiely slams Limerick’s ‘abusive’ fans

Limerick manager John Kiely has told abusive fans to stay away from Limerick games if they intend to make life difficult for his players.

The Garryspillane man was incensed by the verbal slurs directed at his team when they went down to Cork by 21 points in the Gaelic Grounds last month, conceding seven goals in a Munster Senior Hurling League tie.

Kiely qualified his remarks by insisting these people are in the minority among Limerick supporters but as his team open their Allianz Division 1B account away to Wexford on Sunday he says they have no place at their matches.

“We have great support in Limerick, huge support in terms of numbers but they can be rather impatient at times and maybe lack a little bit of perspective on where things are at.

“That day against Cork in the Munster League, there were quite a number of people in the crowd who were extremely abusive and it was not at all appropriate that players be treated like that on the day, given the amount of time and effort and work they put into preparing themselves on the pitch, and off the pitch.

“That is not something we would like to see again. We have an awful lot of decent people involved in hurling in Limerick, and if they are people out there that aren’t behind the team, we would rather they stayed away.

“And we would like to see the people who are real, true hurling people in Limerick step up and follow the team through thick and thin, through good and bad, and support the players and acknowledge the effort that the players are putting in.”

Four years ago, Shane Dowling as an U21, expressed his frustration with the negativity among the Limerick public.

He has since spoken about how it has inspired him but Kiely knows it can affect players’ close ones.

“Okay, I am the manager of the team and I get plenty of it too and that is okay. But these lads are young, most of them are 21, the average age of our panel is 21.3 years of age, so we would hope that we would have their ear and they would listen to the people that matter within our own group and they would be able to put those comments and those remarks, outside of the group, to one side and not let it affect them.

“That’s fine for us and the players because we are in our own group and our own bubble, but for family and friends (of players) in the stands and things, it is very difficult for them to take.”

Kiely would like to believe genuine followers of Limerick hurling will put the others in their place.

“They are very small in number and I would hope that the other support, the true supporters would stand up to these people and tell them that this is not appropriate and not something they should have to entertain in the crowd either.

“We have a phenomenal support, it’s only four years ago since the 2013 Munster final when the entire ground was swamped within 60 seconds of the final whistle. Go back to the 2015 U21 final in Thurles and again you saw the groundswell of people literally swamping the field. We have a phenomenal supporter base and I just hope that that base will mobilise in the weeks ahead and not in the months ahead because we need that base to help us to get up and running as soon as possible.”

Promotion from Division 1B has been a priority for the county board executive for some time now but Kiely has made it abundantly clear that such aims will not be projected onto his camp.

“The county board don’t set the agenda as regards this management team. This management team, we’ve been put in place for three years. “Obviously, we want to be as successful as we can but there is no deadline, there is no single or multiple clear-cut goals like (promotion). That’s not on the agenda.

“I think there is a real understanding of what needs to be done in order for us to become a more competitive team.”

Kiely is buoyed by the development of the group since he took over. “They’ve grown definitely over the space of 12 weeks, their enthusiasm for the training has been fantastic. I couldn’t have asked for another iota on any occasion. I couldn’t say we had a single flat session in the whole time. It’s been just better and better week after week after week after week. We can see the improvement since we went down to Waterford in the Munster League. We are progressing very quickly and that’s something that I’m very encouraged by.

“If we keep progressing at that rate in the months ahead, I think we’ll be in a great place by the summer.”

All our sport podcasts can now be found on Soundcloud and iTunes under the PaperTalk banner.

SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES for regular GAA, soccer, rugby shows and more.

Or view our show selection on SOUNDCLOUD