Hull hail Marco Silva as ‘bold and exciting appointment’

Hull have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as the club’s new head coach.

The Tigers, bottom of the Premier League after winning only three league games this season, have wasted little time in naming former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos coach Silva as successor to Mike Phelan, who was sacked on Tuesday evening.

Portuguese Silva, 39, took his first squad session alongside his coaching staff at the club’s Cottingham training base yesterday.

A club statement read: “The Tigers are pleased to confirm the appointment of Marco Silva as the club’s new head coach.

READ NEXT Saints star Jose Fonte hands in transfer request

“Silva, 39, has agreed a deal until the end of the current season with the Portuguese set to take charge of the team for the first time for Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup third-round tie with Swansea at the KCOM Stadium.”

Former Sporting Lisbon and Estoril coach Silva guided Olympiacos to the Greek title in his sole season in charge before leaving the club in the summer, citing personal reasons for his departure.

Tigers vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: “Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style.

“He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club’s Premier League status.”

Allam added: “We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window.”

Riyad Mahrez was last night crowned African Footballer of the Year 2016. The Algerian forward starred in Leicester City’s shock Premier League title win last season. Mahrez beat Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (Senegal).