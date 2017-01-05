Home»Sport»Soccer

Huge blow as Ruan Pienaar ruled out of clash with Scarlets

Thursday, January 05, 2017
Jim Stokes

Ruan Pienaar leads the injured list of a decimated Ulster squad who lost no fewer than four players in going down a tad meekly to Leinster last Saturday. 

Although nothing like the situation surrounding Connacht, Ulster’s plight is heading in the same direction as they travel to Llanelli this week to face a Scarlets side who are sitting in fourth place, four points ahead of six-placed Ulster.

Pienaar will be top of the queue to see a specialist this afternoon regarding a right knee injury and the same consultant will also look into the same damage surrounding Rob Herring, Rodney Ah You and Roger Wilson, all of whom foundered against Leinster.

Added to Ulster’s woes, tight-head Wiehahn Herbst, who had just returned from injury, picked up a torn calf muscle during training and will be out for at least four-six weeks.

READ NEXT Legend Mick O'Connell takes a look down memory lane at 80

Loose-head prop Kyle McCall, who was shaping up well this season, underwent surgery to repair a torn hamstring which he received against Clermont, and is unlikely to play again this season.

Ireland wing Craig Gilroy, who had hoped to be ready this week to travel to Wales, picked up an ankle injury also in training and is unavailable, while still on the treatment bench are Marcell Coetzee (knee), Peter Nelson (foot), Ricky Lutton (toe), Alan O’Connor (concussion), Stuart Olding (calf), Jared Payne (kidney) and Matthew Rea (shoulder).

But, obviously the biggest blow to head coach Neil Doak is the loss of his guiding light Pienaar, who was called in as an emergency fly-half against Leinster. The Springbok master number nine, could be out for up to four weeks, which will be a big blow for Ulster, who are still hoping to edge through the qualifying stages of Europe with games against Exeter and Bordeaux during the following two weeks.

“We’ll just have to get on with it,” said Doak, who hopes to have international trio Rory Best, Iain Henderson and Paddy Jackson back in harness, while Luke Marshall and Chris Henry are set to start for the difficult trip to a Scarlets side who like to run the ball at opposition on their 4G pitch.

“We are confident in our own ability, no matter who is playing.

“After watching the game against Leinster, we had numerous chances but failed to put them away.

“We were surprised to see that it took us 76 minutes to register a score. We just have to be more ruthless.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Peter O’Mahony: ‘Axel is at the forefront of our minds every week’

'It was just turned down by the IRFU because he is a foreigner. Mitch was going to cost nothing'

England Grand Slam defence hopes hit by injuries

Noel Reid happy with competitive battle for Leinster places


Breaking Stories

Marco Silva set for Hull hotseat

Diego Costa and Pedro arguing on the pitch was pretty entertaining, but who was in the right?

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 