How the Russians endeared themselves to their Welsh hosts at inaugural Women’s World Cup

Peter Jackson recounts how the Russians endeared themselves to their Welsh hosts in the inaugural Women’s World Cup

Joseph Stalin’s vast empire from the Baltic to the Pacific had begun to disintegrate when one of the last teams to represent the USSR flooded a Welsh village with the spirit of Glasnost.

The Soviet Union lasted just about long enough for one final fling on the international stage before the 15 socialist republics went their separate ways.

For the pioneering girls flying in under the Hammer and Sickle, the inaugural women’s World Rugby Cup turned out to be an enterprising example in free market wheeling and dealing – bootlegging, Soviet-style.

They arrived without scrum-caps, mouth guards and barely two rubles to rub together, but they were smart enough to bring something which they felt sure would go down well with their Welsh hosts – five crates of finest Russian vodka.

Each one was said to have been five feet high. How they smuggled them through the ‘nothing-to- declare’ green zone at Heathrow without as much as an eyebrow being raised in curiosity has never been explained.

Nobody thought any more of it until a few days later when the impoverished Soviets rolled up for their opening match, against the Netherlands in April 1991 at the Welfare Ground in Llanharan, a village 15 miles north-west of Cardiff. By then the crates had been opened and the contents put up for sale.

Coal mining communities from the crucible of the industrial revolution in places like Llanharan had seen some sights in their time but never anything like the one they witnessed that day – vodka piled high at the local rugby club, along with tins of caviar, not exactly a staple diet in the Welsh valleys, before or since.

For months before they had heard a lot about Mikhail Gorbachev and his conversion of hard-line Stalinist communism into a freer form of government. If the people of Llanharan and the neighbouring villages weren’t quite sure what Gorbie meant by glasnost, then the goodies on offer from the USSR visitors that day left them in no doubt.

The first women’s World Cup had been organised on not much more than blind faith, that somehow they would make ends meet. They would have run it on a shoestring if only they had been able to find one.

A four-strong committee, headed by England players Sue Dorrington and Deborah Griffin, ploughed full steam ahead aware that the flat refusal of the RFU and other governing bodies increased the likelihood of their finishing up the creek without a paddle to call their own.

At least they could find the wherewithal to cover any losses, unlike the Soviets, by some distance the poorest of the 12 competing teams. They were not so much strapped for cash as flat broke, hence the vodka and caviar.

They had so much difficulty raising the money to pay for their travel from Moscow that they failed to turn up as scheduled. They arrived two days later but they had not so much as the equivalent of a brass farthing left to pay for food and accommodation. But they did have their crates.

“When we arrived at hotel we were so surprised,’’ their team spokesman Larisa Masalova said. ‘’We had never had twin rooms before. That was amazing. There were little coloured books with photos and people asked us to sign them. Also media was interested.’’

Larisa’s lasses were also of interest to other parties, not least the Customs and Excise people. Attracted to them by word of the vodka display at Llanharan, they sent a deputation to the World Cup’s training base in Cardiff eager to make up for the trick they had missed at Heathrow the previous week. Far from confiscating the bootleg liquor, Customs’ officers retreated in a state of bemusement, finding it ‘impossible’, according to one source, to ‘break down the language barrier.’ By then their Welsh hosts had rallied behind their cause, not just the business community but individuals with donations of £100, amongst them the mother of the Wales hooker, Bess Evans.

The USSR may not have won any of their three matches but off the field they had found a way of keeping starvation at bay. “We loved the trip,” Larisa said at the end of it without anyone being un-gallant enough to raise the subject of the moonshine. “In these times other teams played totally different rugby. We played without scrum hats or mouth guards but we had no injuries, just a few bruises.’’ None of it would have been possible without the dynamic spirit of the women’s World Cup pioneers like Dorrington, a London-based American imbued with the can-do attitude of the old US of A. Ultimately, that proved decisive to justify the Stars and Stripes being run up high over Cardiff Arms Park to acknowledge America’s 19-6 win over England in the final. The first tournament may have amounted to losses of £15,000 but the women’s game won immeasurably more than it lost. The crowd for the final has multipled ten times from the 2,000 on a chilly April weekend more than a quarter of a century ago with every prospect of a full-house in Belfast later this month.

For the record, the first women’s final consisted of 12 teams divided into four pools of three: