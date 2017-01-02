How the Irish fared: Robbie Brady slides out of glorious year with red card

A year that featured the glorious high of scoring Ireland’s winner against Italy in Lille ended in frustrating fashion for Robbie Brady as the Dubliner was sent off in Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship draw at Brentford on Saturday.

Just 10 minutes remained when Brady and Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods both went sliding into a full-blooded tackle. Woods came off worse in the exchange and Brady saw red.

It looked a slightly unjust call given both players dived into what looked like a 50-50 challenge.

That was certainly the view of Alex Neil, with the Canaries’ boss describing the sending off as “harsh” and insisting the studs were not raised, despite Woods being left with two nasty gashes on his thigh.

“Robbie clearly isn’t going in to injure the lad and both of them are sliding at impact, but we’re not getting the rub of the green right now and that’s just another example,” Neil said.

“But you can’t feel sorry for yourself, you just need to roll your sleeves up and keep going. The one thing about football is you’ve always got a chance to make it better.”

Brentford boss Dean Smith agreed with Neil’s assessment that the red card was harsh but said he understood why Brady was sent off.

He said: “I can see why he’s given it and I’ve seen it again. When you go in with the boot raised, the letter of the law says you’re in trouble. It’s harsh but by the letter of the law it is a red card.”

Given his stock was so high after his heroics at Euro 2016, it was a surprise that Brady didn’t leave Norwich for a Premier League side in the summer. He will surely be looking for the exit door this month though as, after a fine start, Norwich have now won just two of their last 12 Championship games and start 2017 in 12th place, seven points off a play-off spot.

Last year ended in happier fashion for Ryan Manning, the former Galway United man shining on his QPR debut as they ended a run of six straight defeats by winning 2-1 at Wolves.

“I gave Ryan Manning his debut for us, and he epitomised what I’m all about,” said QPR boss Ian Holloway. “He showed heart, fight — that’s also as good a debut as I’ve seen.

“He could have gone out there and folded. Some of these U23 games, they play in front of nobody and it don’t matter if they win or lose, but I thought he stepped into it as if he had been there all his life. Some of his passing was magnificent.”

Meanwhile, Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan could make their Preston debuts in today’s trip to Burton.

The duo joined Preston from from Dundalk last month and could figure this afternoon — if they get international clearance in time.

“Hopefully the two Irish boys get the clearance to play very quickly,” manager Simon Grayson said. “It will be good to have them on board and available to play.”

The pair are pleased to be part of Preston’s green revolution and join four other Irish players at Deepdale: Eoin Doyle, Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne, and Aiden McGeady.

“The lads were joking there’s a bit of an Irish takeover,” said Boyle. “All the lads have something to give and it’s great to have a few Irish lads to make it feel a little bit more like home.

“When I signed I wasn’t sure if Daryl was going to be signing. I knew there was interest, but it’s great to have someone coming through the door with me.”

In League One, Simon Cox was on the scoresheet as Southend drew 1-1 with Charlton. And in League Two, Alan Sheehan scored a stunning free-kick as Luton beat Barnet 3-1.