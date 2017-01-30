Home»Sport»Soccer

How the Irish fared: Robbie Brady shows Norwich what they’ll miss

Monday, January 30, 2017
Darren Norris

In what looks like being his final game for the club, Robbie Brady showed the Norwich supporters what they’ll miss if he finally completes a move to Burnley, providing a typically pinpoint set-piece delivery to create the second goal in the Canaries’ 2-0 Championship victory over Birmingham.

Elsewhere, Liam Kelly picked up his first man of the match award for Reading as the Royals climbed to third after a 2-1 victory over Cardiff.

The 21-year-old has come a long way in a short period of time. His league debut last October was something of a disaster as he was taken off by manager Jaap Stam after just 28 minutes.

Such an experience must have rocked Kelly but he has bounced back brilliantly to emerge as a key player for Reading in recent months. He looks to have a big future.

Mick McCarthy cut a frustrated figure as Ipswich conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Preston.

“We’re disappointed, to be honest,” McCarthy said. “Of course we thought we’d done enough to hang on, but the late goal was a big blow.”

In the FA Cup, Alan Power sparked a massive giant-killing by scoring Lincoln’s equaliser in their 3-1 win over Brighton.

Richie Towell was handed a rare start and his goal gave Chris Hughton’s men a half-time lead.

It was all change after the interval, however, as Conor McGregor lookalike Power equalised from a penalty before imitating the UFC star’s strut in his celebration.

Lincoln didn’t look back from there, scoring twice to book a place in the last 16 of the cup for the first time in 115 years.

In League Two, James Collins scored in Crawley’s 2-1 defeat at Notts County while Pádraig Amond netted, also in a losing cause, as Hartlepool went down to Newport.

In the Scottish Premiership, Graham Cummins scored twice as St Johnstone beat Hamilton 3-0 while Gary Dicker struck in Kilmarnock’s 3-2 win over Ross County.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

TERRACE TALK: Man United - Jose Mourinho’s alternative facts almost trump Donald

TERRACE TALK: Liverpool - In his head, Klopp must still be on winter break

Four FA Cup talking points

The week in Fantasy Premier League: Simple ways to avoid the pitfalls of blank Gameweeks


Breaking Stories

Irish international on verge of joining relegation-threatened Sunderland

Premier League rumours: Some big name departures from Stamford Bridge

Mo Farah 'relieved' he's exempt from Trump's 'divisive and discriminatory' Muslim ban

Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

Enough’s enough in 2017: It's time to move on from Hygge

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 