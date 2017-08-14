How the Irish fared: ‘Didzy’ puts Mick back in fans’ good books

Mick McCarthy was grateful for a moment of “magic” from David McGoldrick as Ipswich maintained their perfect start to the new Championship season by winning 2-1 at Barnsley on Saturday.

McGoldrick, who also scored twice in Ipswich’s EFL Cup win over Luton, came off the bench to haul the Tractor Boys level, a contribution that won him praise from his manager.

“Didzy brings that bit of magic to the team,” McCarthy said of the Ireland international. “He finished his goal brilliantly. We all know what Didzy has got. When Didzy is fit he’s a top Championship player.”

McCarthy came under pressure as Ipswich endured a miserable campaign last season so starting the new one with three wins on the trot is the perfect tonic.

“It’s just a lovely start for us bearing in mind the end of last season,” said McCarthy. “It’s really pleasing that we’ve played well and won games. Hopefully we can capture the hearts and minds of our fans because we lost them last year.”

Elsewhere, Daryl Murphy’s first goal for Nottingham Forest helped them to a 4-3 win at a Brentford side who had opened the scoring courtesy of a John Egan header.

Murphy’s goal, a close-range tap-in, won’t be a goal of the month contender but it was a thing of beauty to the veteran striker.

“It is important to get off the mark as soon as you can,” he said.

“I have enough experience now to not let it bother me but hopefully now I can kick on.

“I would rather one of those goals. It is about being in the right position at the right time. They say you can’t teach it but I will take those all day long.”

Liam Kelly looks a hugely exciting young talent and he grabbed his third goal of the season as Reading drew 1-1 at home to Fulham.

“If he gets into a certain position then he’s got a great finish,” Royals boss Jaap Stam said of Kelly.

“If you get into positions like that and you have great technique in shooting the ball then you need to do it. Liam is one of these players.

“You can’t always make combinations until you walk the ball over the goal-line. Sometimes you need to have a shot and just try it. Maybe the ball deflects and goes in or it goes out for a corner kick. Liam is doing that and you see what it brings.”

Yesterday, Aiden McGeady scored a cracker as Sunderland won 3-1 at Norwich.

In League One, Conor Wilkinson was sent off as Gillingham lost 1-0 at home to Bradford City while Rory Gaffney won’t have taken much pleasure from his weekend goal given Bristol Rovers were hammered 4-1 at home to Peterborough.

In League Two, Liam McAlinden scored as Exeter drew 1-1 at Swindon Town while James Berrett was sent off for two bookable offences in Grimsby’s 2-0 home to Coventry.

There were red cards in Scotland too with Carl McHugh and Charles Dunne making the walk of shame in Motherwell’s 4-1 defeat at St Johnstone.