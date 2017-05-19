Big three, big four, two groups of 16, three tiers, and the Super 8. The GAA is all about the numbers at the minute, writes Oisín McConville.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
JOHN FOGARTY: ‘Mill at the Hill’ came back to haunt Mayo
JACKIE CAHILL: Bernard Flynn say Aidan O’Shea needs to focus on football, not selfies
Babs Keating: ‘Donkeys’ remark eventually worked against Cork
The three (in-a-row) wise men counsel Dublin
Breaking Stories
Novak Djokovic sets up quarter-final clash with Juan Martin Del Potro in Rome
Celtic thrash Partick Thistle 5 nil at Firhill
Tottenham untouchable as they cruise to victory over Leicester
Mayweather in profane outburst as Walsh brothers ahead of Davis world title bout
Lifestyle
If aliens exist we might not be smart enough to find them
Ask Audrey: You won’t miss $300, it’s not like you are from Turners Cross
Twin Peaks: It is happening again
Will banning of bad language be a curse for pubs?
More From The Irish Examiner