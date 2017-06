There appears to be a widespread and, dare I say, complacent acceptance in League of Ireland circles that, just because they are unbeaten and 18 points clear at the half-way mark, nothing can now stop Cork City from going on to be crowned SSE Airtricity League champions for 2017, writes Liam Mackey.

