I walked out of Fitzgerald Stadium after watching Kerry trounce Cork not knowing what to think.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Jim Gavin’s first proper gaffe comes after mesmeric win
Breaking Stories
Everton announce new big-money signing Michael Keane with another creative video
Tadhg Furlong expecting All Blacks backlash similar to the one after their loss to Ireland
FAI asks Bray for clarity amid crisis at club
Cork's Minor hurlers reach first Munster final since 2008
Lifestyle
Not long before plastic pollution is impacting human health
Emma Jane Kirby's story of an optician helped us all to see migrant crisis more clearly
Irish jazz fans get first chance to see piano prodigy Joey Alexander
Billy O'Callaghan: Digging into the past
More From The Irish Examiner