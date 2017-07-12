Home»Sport»Soccer

Hometown hero Hughie to fight for title at Manchester Arena

Wednesday, July 12, 2017
By Liam Blackburn

Hughie Fury is scheduled to be one of the first headline acts at the Manchester Arena when it reopens following May’s terrorism attack — and he wants to deliver a world heavyweight championship title for the city.

Fury faces New Zealander Joseph Parker on September 23 for the WBO belt at a venue which has remained closed since the suicide bombing which killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

The arena is not planning to stage events again until early September. John Legend’s gig on September 16 is the only act on the calendar before Fury and Parker’s fight seven days later.

For Manchester-born Fury, returning to the ring at that venue in his city will be a poignant occasion. “It was absolutely devastating when I heard it on the news,” said the 22-year-old.

“My mum came into my room and she started crying. My little sister is only 14 and she normally goes to all these concerts and we were so lucky she never went to that one.

“We were thinking if that was my little sister we wouldn’t know what to do. It was so devastating to see. There are no words for what those people are going through.

“It was tragic what happened. It was a devastating thing and my heart goes out to all the families out there.

“I’m going to put a show on for the fans and for Manchester and I’m going to dedicate this fight to Manchester. Believe me, I will be winning it.”

Fury has been heartened by the community spirit his fellow Mancunians have shown since the attack. “It’s showing people aren’t scared,” he said.

“It was an amazing feeling to see so many people come out in Manchester after that happened. They filled the streets and it was incredible that so many people stuck together and were so strong.

“They’ve shown you can’t run scared, you’ve got to show these people. They did and I’m proud of Manchester for that.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS HughieFury, Manchester Arena, World Heavyweight Championship

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

British Grand Prix has ‘run out of road’

Sprint king Kittel powers to fourth stage victory

Ciara Mageean aiming to make history over 800m

Minister: Multi-national firms should finance elite amateurs


Breaking Stories

Agony for Andy Murray as defending champion slumps to Wimbledon defeat

Man City miss out as Dani Alves signs for PSG

President Donald Trump could overshadow US Women's Open

David Haye set for ring return in December

Lifestyle

These companies are practising what they preach with diverse workplaces

Kindness is key for anti-bullying activist Lizzie Velasquez

Sofia Coppola on familiar ground with new movie ‘The Beguiled’

Lily Collins' new film is facing up to reality of anorexia

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, July 08, 2017

    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 45
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 