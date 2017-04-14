Home»Sport»Soccer

Hockey: Germany too strong for Ireland

Friday, April 14, 2017
Alex Sherwood

Women’s hockey international: Germany 3 ( Keibel, Huse, Schroder) - Ireland 1 (Russell)

Germany followed up Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Ireland with another 3-1 win yesterday in Dusseldorf.

The first quarter saw end to end action with the sides exchanging goals within two minutes. The Green Army opened the scoring thanks to Emma Russell as she flicked in the rebound from Emily Beatty’s initial shot. But Laura Keibel levelled the game moments later as the Olympic bronze medallists broke strongly into the Irish quarter.

In the opening minutes of the second quarter, Viktoria Huse gave her side the lead as she was quickest to the rebound from Grace O’Flanagan’s initial save. O’Flanagan was in flying form and was tested repeatedly by the German forward line but Zoe Wilson, Hannah Matthews and Ellen Curran were all alert to any further rebounds and on hand to clear the danger.

Germany got their third goal early in the second half as Anne Schroder found herself unmarked and buried the ball in the bottom corner. But the Green Army continued to create chances of their own and Katie Mullan was continually putting the German backline under pressure with a high press accompanied by Beatty and Rebecca Barry. Zoe Wilson instigated attacks as she lofted aerials into the darkening sky for Russell and Nicci Daly to latch on to, the latter routinely pirouetting around several German defenders on route to the circle. But another goal wouldn’t come for the Irish despite Gillian Pinder and Deirdre Duke creating chances, and the Olympic Bronze medallists ran out 3-1 victors.

Speaking at the end of the two-match series, Ireland Head Coach Graham Shaw said: “The first game had a lot of good phases and some very positive performances. We were unlucky not to convert the goal scoring opportunities we created.

“Today we stared very well going 1-0 up and then faded in the second half. Our decision-making was poor at times and this prevented us from getting a grip on the game”.

The Green Army’s next opponents come in the form of USA in Pennsylvania over three matches on May 24, 26 and 27.

IRELAND:

G O’Flanagan (GK), Mullan (Captain), McCay, Pinder, Upton, Colvin, Daly, Matthews, Wilson, Duke, Barry Subs: Buckley (GK), Evans, Tice, Beatty, Russell, Curran, Meeke

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hockey, sport

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mark Downey determined to bring ‘A’ game to World Track Championships

All-Ireland champions Michael Breen and Doireann O’Sullivan net UCC Sports Star Awards

McLaren coy on Jenson Button comeback to replace Fernando Alonso

Katie Taylor inspired Natasha Jonas out of retirement


Breaking Stories

Fans are not happy with Manchester United's 1-1 Europa League draw against Anderlecht

Two late goals earned Lyon a 2-1 victory over Besiktas

Manchester United draw 1-1 with Anderlecht

Europa League clash delayed by crowd disturbances in Lyon

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Having a cracking good time this Easter holiday

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 