Home»Sport»Soccer

History repeats itself with another Mayo draw

Monday, August 21, 2017
By Stephen Barry
Reporter

Mayo are facing into their 10th All-Ireland semi-final in the last seven years as Paddy Durcan added another heroic chapter to the book of Mayo draws.

His side have completed 520 minutes of football already this season, with four of those eight games ending level at the end of normal time.

The westerners dug out extra-time victories against Derry (2-21 to 1-13) and Cork (0-27 to 2-20) in the qualifiers, before going to replays against Roscommon (the 1-12 to 2-9 draw followed by a 4-19 to 0-9 hammering) and, now, Kerry.

There will be plenty more talk this week about Kerry and Mayo’s epic clashes in 2014, where Kieran O’Leary’s equaliser gave the Kingdom a 1-16 apiece draw the first day, although Bryan Sheehan saw a last-kick-of-the-match mammoth free fall short. Sound familiar?

The replay in Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds was even more enthralling. Cillian O’Connor and Aidan O’Shea missed long periods of the game after a clash of heads but Donal Vaughan kicked the injury-time equaliser. Into extra-time, and Mayo went two clear before Kerry kicked the final five points for a 3-16 to 3-13 win.

It says plenty about the improvement in this Mayo team that their last draw prior to that was at Ruislip in 2011, as James Horan’s new charges survived an almighty shock in extra-time against London, 0-19 to 2-10.

Since then, Mayo have lost to the eventual champions every year post-2011 and came closest to stopping the Dublin juggernaut in 2015 and 2016. In the 2015 semi-final, they held the Dubs scoreless for the final 14 minutes and kicked 1-4 themselves — O’Connor’s late penalty and Andy Moran’s leveller the decisive scores in a 1-15 to 2-12 tie.

They lost out 3-15 to 1-14 in the replay.

Then, a famous (or infamous, depending on your loyalties) draw in last year’s All-Ireland final saw Cillian O’Connor kick the levelling point, 0-15 to 2-9, after bizarre own goals from Kevin McLoughlin and Colm Boyle gave an underperforming Dublin the advantage.

O’Connor, however, couldn’t repeat his equalising heroics in the replay (1-14 to 1-15) after a late missed free saw Mayo’s odyssey for a fourth All- Ireland enter a 66th year.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Eamonn Fitzmaurice tries to make sense of the madness of it all

Plenty punches but no knockout

GAA set for €1.5m replay jackpot

Which Mayo player is capable of marking Kieran Donaghy?


Breaking Stories

Cork City edge closer to title with narrow win over Finn Harps

How Twitter reacted to Wayne Rooney's milestone

Burnley fans will hope Chris Wood has improved since this Soccer AM appearance…

Shaun Murphy and Luca Brecel reach final of Evergrande China Championship

Lifestyle

The Islands of Ireland: Knight to remember on Clare Island

This is what it's like to search for a home in Dublin

How slowing down your travel can enhance your holiday

Remembering Joe Strummer's early visits to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, August 19, 2017

    • 3
    • 12
    • 19
    • 23
    • 37
    • 40
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 