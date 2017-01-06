Highfield determined to end Cork Constitution’s six-in-a-row bid

Cork Constitution’s dominance of the Munster Senior Cup will be challenged at Temple Hill (7.30pm) this evening when lower ranked but high-flying local rivals Highfield hope to stun their illustrious opponents.

Constitution, targeting a sixth successive title, are favourites to win this semi-final but Highfield boss Tim Ryan hopes to transfer their impressive All-Ireland League form to the famous competition.

Con are second in Division 1A and Highfield lie fourth in Division 2A, which means there are 21 places between them in the Irish club pecking order.

But the Woodleigh Park outfit have made huge strides over the two past years with successive promotions and their form this season is hugely encouraging with five wins, three draws and just one loss. That record, hopes Ryan, will make them hard to beat.

“We’re under no illusions, we’re playing a team on top of their game and a team coached by a guy (Brian Hickey) who has been up there at Heineken Cup level,” said Ryan. “

It won’t be easy, but we’re capable of good things. Hopefully, we can give them a run for their money.”

The winners will meet Cashel or Young Munster, who face off in Tipperary next weekend, in the decider.