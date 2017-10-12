High-performance trials begin at National Rowing Centre

On Saturday, over 250 rowers will be taking to the water in either a single scull or a pair, and on Sunday, crews will be formed into double sculls and fours by Rowing Ireland HP management, based from Saturday’s racing.

This is Rowing Ireland’s first high performance trial in anticipation of the 2018 season.

Racing begins at 9am on both days.

Newly appointed high performance director Antonio Maurogiovanni will be in attendance and an open discussion will be held following racing on Saturday evening, regarding the announcement earlier this week of the 2018 High Performance Strategy.

A number of important documents outlining the High Performance process for all athletes and coaches, who wish to become a member of one of the Rowing Ireland HP Teams in 2018, were released to the RI website in recent days.

On making the announcement, Maurogiovanni said: “Rowing Ireland recognises that athletes nominating for the Irish team are committing fully to our High Performance strategy, training guidelines and selection process in order to achieve their full athletic potential.

“We are equally committed to supporting our rowers to achieve their sporting goals, and to assist in the broader personal and professional development of our athletes.”

In addition to supporting athletes in developing and progressing to podium performances at international level, athletes will be invited to train at the NRC.

In all, 41 rowing clubs will be represented at this year’s trials, across senior, under 23, junior and para categories.

Meanwhile, the World Rowing Coastal Championships also take place this weekend in Thonon-les-Bains, France.

The event runs from tomorrow until Sunday, and a total of 23 Irish crews will take to the water to represent their country on Lake Geneva.

Ireland has more than 45 club rowers taking part in the event, alongside over 583 others from 30 different countries across the six boat classes. Ireland is represented in five out of the six boat classes — which comprises men’s and women’s singles, double scull and coxed quadruple scull.

Recently, 61 Irish crews competed at the inaugural Irish Offshore Rowing Championships, hosted by Arklow Rowing Club.

Monika Durkaska of Kilorglin Rowing Club, two-time reigning world champion, crossed the line first in Arklow lat month, and will be looking to repeat her win in France in the women’s singles solo.

Kilorglin, Bantry, Arklow, Portmagee, Courtmacsherry, and Kilmacsimon are no strangers to this event, while newly affiliated clubs such as Cairndhu, Galley, and Castletownbere will be competing for the first time this year.