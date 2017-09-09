Home»Sport»Soccer

LARRY RYAN: Hiding behind our DNA

Saturday, September 09, 2017

We may have to accept that it is baked into our DNA as football people to worry and grumble about our DNA as football people following every international break.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS DNA, Football, International, Break

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Detecting hope and fear on Deadline Day


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Munster team meet their 'number 1 fan' ahead of Pro14 match in Thomond Park

Mourinho and Guardiola back shortened transfer window

Zinedine Zidane insists whole squad have part to play at Real Madrid

Chris Froome retains advantage after stage 19 of La Vuelta

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Token, 72-74 Queen Street, Smithfield, Dublin 1

Olivia O'Leary looks to her own future as she kicks off a new life chapter

How can employers be more accessible to people with disabilities

Back to school food with Darina Allen

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 