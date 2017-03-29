Henry Candy in no rush to decide Limato plan

Henry Candy is in no hurry to make the next move with Limato after conditions scuppered any realistic chance he had in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan on Saturday.

The fast-ground performer could never get into contention on the rain-softened ground and he trailed in 10th of 12 behind The Right Man in the Group One contest over six furlongs.

However, Candy reports Limato has returned safe and sound and back at his Wantage stables.

“He got back on Monday night. He’s OK,” he said.

“The ground went totally against him.

“I’ve no idea yet what we’ll do with him next. We’ll sit and think about it for a week or two.”

Michael Bell is also keen to let the dust settle on Big Orange’s fine effort in defeat at Meydan on Saturday before committing to future targets.

Winner of the Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket and the Goodwood Cup in the last two seasons, the six-year-old ran another solid race on his first start of the year to finish a close-up fourth in the Dubai Gold Cup.

Bell said: “The ground was a little bit loose and while he was obviously effective on it, we do feel he’s a better horse on fast ground.

“We also had a bit of a blip 48 hours before when he had a temperature, so, all things considered, I felt he ran a fantastic race to be beaten just under two lengths.”

When asked about plans for the rest of the year, the Newmarket-based trainer said: “I suppose (Royal) Ascot would be on the radar and then you’ve got the July meeting (at Newmarket) and Goodwood again.

“He showed he retains plenty of enthusiasm and ability and hopefully he’ll have another good year.”

Meanwhile, former champion Flat jockey Seb Sanders has taken a work-rider role with Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby.

The 45-year-old shared the title with Jamie Spencer in 2007 after their memorable battle went right down to the final race of the season at Doncaster, with Spencer eventually drawing level on 190 victories with a last-gasp winner.

Sanders — who did not ride in Britain in 2016 — gained his first Group One success in the 1997 July Cup aboard Compton Place.

He enjoyed a famously fruitful relationship with Mark Prescott, which resulted in French Oaks glory for Confidential Lady in 2006 and Hooray winning the 2010 Cheveley Park Stakes, but struggled with his weight in the latter stages of his career, even riding in just socks rather than boots.

Sanders also steered Look Here to win the 2008 Oaks at Epsom, and Appleby feels that kind of experience is invaluable on his team.

He said: “He is a great asset to have riding out for us. We have a team of work riders with a wealth of experience. I’m very lucky to already have Willie Ryan, Oscar Urbina, Jamie Mackay and Kirsty Milczarek.

“We have some good established riders and as they say you are only as good as the team you have around you.

“We are building a nice team of horses and getting together the right group of lads. I’ve got a champion jockey here, a Derby-winning jockey here and others that bring a wealth of experience.

“He has been here the last couple of weeks and is riding out on a daily basis like the rest of the lads. I employ him to ride two or three lots in the morning and be here on work mornings. That is our agreement.”