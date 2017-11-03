Harry Kane: We can go all the way

Harry Kane believes Tottenham can win the Champions League after they blew away Real Madrid.

Dele Alli’s double and a second-half strike from Christian Eriksen put the European champions to the sword as Spurs sealed progress to the last 16 in stunning style.

Cristiano Ronaldo added a late consolation at Wembley but nothing could spoil Tottenham’s 3-1 victory, which will go down as one of the finest in the club’s history.

It also leaves Mauricio Pochettino’s men in a commanding position to win Group H and boost their chances of landing a kinder draw in the knockout stages. Kane reckons Spurs can go all the way.

“Definitely, why not? We’re not going to get too ahead of ourselves but we’ve got to believe,” Kane said.

“Four games in, we’ve qualified and we’ve got a good chance of finishing top. I think everyone doubted us at the start of the group stage but for us, of course you’ve got to believe.

“But there’s a long way to go. We’ve played well in the last four games against tough opposition so we’ve just got to keep going, keep improving.”

Spurs face a difficult trip to Borussia Dortmund later this month before finishing at home to Apoel Nicosia, and a win in either fixture would guarantee them top spot.

Before then, however, they turn their attention back to the Premier League, where Saturday’s defeat at Manchester United leaves them eight points adrift of Manchester City.

Beating the top teams away from home has proven Tottenham’s Achilles heel in recent months but Kane says overcoming Madrid can instil new confidence.

“Even in the Premier League it will give us big belief that we can go on and do good things,” Kane said.

“Just against the bigger teams, especially away from home. Getting a draw at the Bernabeu was good and we’ve got to start doing that in the Premier League against the top-six sides.

“Of course winning the game against Liverpool (4-1 on October 22) helps. Man United was obviously disappointing for us, but we’ve got to build on this, build on this belief.

“We can beat anyone on any day so it’s just about getting that consistency.”

One blemish on an otherwise near-perfect night for Pochettino was Toby Alderweireld hobbling off in the first half clutching his right hamstring.

Alderweireld will now undergo a scan but is unlikely to face Crystal Palace on Sunday. He could also miss the north London derby against Arsenal on November 18.

Kane overcame a more minor hamstring strain to face Madrid and, despite going off with 11 minutes left, the striker reported no ill-effects.

“It feels good, which is good news,” Kane said. “I felt good, felt sharp so I look forward to the next weekend now.”