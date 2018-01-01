Harrington ends year with treble

David Harrington was the main man at the final meeting of the year at Curraheen Park on Saturday night, writes Eoin Walshe

The Carrigaline-based trainer, who holds a private trainer’s licence, sent out a fine treble courtesy of Super Bossman, who took the feature, the final of The Castle Hotel Macroom-Cork GOBA A3 Stake, the 10th with El Vic, both of whom he trains for his good friend and long-time patron Vincent Browne, Cloghroe, while Coolowen Zeus who he trains for Derek Walsh, Blarney set the ball rolling in the third.

Select Customer attempted to make all in the feature but was collared near home by 4-1 chance Super Bossman, leading on the rail for a half a length victory, with the fast finishing Slaneyside Behan just a neck further away in third in 29.13 +.10.

El Vic made it a quick double for the combination when he took the next race, an A1, in 29.26.

Tight for room on the run down, the 4-5 favourite held his position on the rails to turn into the back straight a close up second to Glenbarry Rover.

Getting the upperhand at the third bend, he was all out on the run to the line to hold the renewed challenge of the latter by a short head.

Coolowen Zeus was an easy to back 7-4 chance to open his account at the fourth attempt, but when he lay four lengths off Turbine Turbo down the back straight he looked to have it all to do.

Sticking gamely to the task, however, he drew level between the final two bends and led close home to score by a length in 29.17.

The in-form Murdaniel King, who was making it three in a row, returned the fastest time of the night when he took the last, an A1, in a career best 28.62 for Denis Murphy, Whitechurch.

Fast away from his rails draw, he was quickly in control, the 9-4 chance coming home alone with seven lengths to spare over Canadian Diamond. Honda Da Boyz, handled by Paul Walsh for David Coughlan, Buttevant, was another to return a best ever 28.71 when she took the sixth an A3.

Shaking off the challenge of Quivers Wings at the third bend, she then went right away to score her third career victory by six lengths. Recent Irish Grand National finalist Calzaghe Sonybil, trained by Pat Kiely for John Gaine, Mallow, returned to the flat and made it a successful transition in the seventh, an A2.

The 5-2 chance got the better of the fast starting Honey Tango between the final two bends and then drew four clear to the line from the fast finishing Boom Time in a smart 28.78.

Good Time Girl made it two on the trot for trainer Mark Drinan and owners J Fennessy and R Barry, Fermoy, when she scored in 29.16 in the penultimate race, an A3.

Fast away, she was always in command, coming home with six and a half lengths to spare over Lads Lucy.

An Tean Brindle, trained by John Linehan for Ricky Coleman, made it victory number nine when he took an open sprint in 17.96 at odds of 5-1.

Coming out of the bunch at the opening bend, he then drew three lengths clear to the line from Churchtown Vic, who took second by a neck from the favourite, Lahana Gold.