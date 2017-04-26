Hard work and sacrifice pays off for marathon man Sean Hehir

A runner always thinks they can do better when they run a personal best but there wasn’t much more Sean Hehir could do after his breakthrough performance at the London Marathon last Sunday.

It was the Clare man’s tenth marathon and there was literally no pebble left unturned.

He savoured the moment down the Mall breaking 2:17 for the first time with 2:16:18 being the first Irish man across the line and sealing a place for the World Championships in London in August.

Initial selections for the World Championships for the marathon teams were announced yesterday, along with the 50km race walk which will be spearheaded by 2013 world champion Robert Heffernan.

The marathon can be a cruel mistress but sometimes all the hard work and sacrifice pays off.

Last year the Rathfarnham athlete was the first of the masses home and 20th overall in 2:17:20 but it was a ‘bittersweet’ moment having not been allowed start with the elites in a bid for Olympic selection.

“It was more bitter than sweet,” said Hehir on last year’s performance travelling back from London yesterday.

“Sunday was my 10th marathon, all under 2:20 and I finally broke 2:17.”

Since December, Hehir, a primary school teacher in Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál in Inchicore, has been getting up at 5:45am every weekday to commute from Wexford.

“Since December I’ve been commuting from Wexford and it has forced me into being a lot more disciplined,” said Hehir who ran, on average, 115 miles per week in preparation.

“I’d get up at 5:45 am and get into Dublin for 7:15 with Olive (Doyle, his fiancee). I’d get my morning run done then before school.

"I coach the kids twice a week after school and one of the other days I coach the parents so then I get my runs in after. I pick up Olive then get back for 8pm, have dinner and go to bed.

“It wasn’t affordable to rent in Dublin with a deposit on a house. We live in a farmhouse near Olive’s parents and their support has been invaluable.”

At 14 years of age there was another big decision to make when he chose running instead of hurling and Gaelic football.

It had been a dream to be like his father, Sean senior, who was centre back for the Clare hurling team that won national league titles in 1978 and ’79.

It was a dream they both shared and talked about the weekend before London.

“It came up in conversation the weekend before,” says Hehir taking up the story.

“I’m a passionate Clare man and I wanted to be like my dad. I was small and skinny though. My dad said ‘I had that dream for you’ and I told him I had that dream too.”

There’s not an inkling of regret though as he feels ‘blessed’ to have met all the people he has in athletics, in particular, his coach Dick Hooper – a three-time Dublin marathon winner and three-time Olympian.

“I’m blessed to have Dick Hooper in my corner,” said the Kilkishen man who won the Dublin marathon in 2013.

“He believed in me from the get go and told me I had all the hallmarks of a great marathon runner. I wouldn’t have the class of other runners over the shorter distances but with his help I’ve become a different athlete and person for the better. It’s a holistic thing.”

For Hehir, like any runner pounding the pavements these days, he feels ‘incomplete’ when he’s not running. He will do plenty more for his next visit to the Mall in August.

Marathon and 50km Race Walk selection for the World Championships, London August 4th-13th:

Men’s 50km Race Walk:

Alex Wright Leevale AC Brendan Boyce Letterkenny AC Robert Heffernan Togher AC

Men’s Marathon:

Mick Clohisey Raheny Shamrocks AC Paul Pollock Annadale Striders AC Sean Hehir Rathfarnham WSAF AC

Women’s Marathon:

Fionnuala McCormack Kilcoole AC Clare Gibbons McCarthy Leevale AC