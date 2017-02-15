Home»Sport»Soccer

KIERAN SHANNON: Guardiola’s display reveals sport’s common humanity

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Twenty years ago this month, one of the first films to cover the burgeoning commercialisation of sport was playing in cinemas all around the country.

Pep Guardiola's exchange with Bournemouth's Irish midfielder Harry Arter after their meeting at the Vitality Stadium. Picture: Getty

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS pep guardiola

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

How Patriots coach Bill Belichick the found perfect soldier in Tom Brady


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Angel Di Maria thinks PSG can win the Champions League after their rout of Barca

Everyone was completely stunned as PSG all but knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante absolutely smashed Fifa's real-life bucket skills challenge

Here's a round-up of tonight's Championship games as Newcastle stay clear at the top

Lifestyle

Want great hair? Just stop rubbing chemicals into it

Comedian Jarlath Regan turns serious to save his brother

Putting Maud and arthritis into the frame

GAMETECH: Escaping the good and evil of gaming

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, February 11, 2017

    • 2
    • 16
    • 19
    • 26
    • 28
    • 29
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 