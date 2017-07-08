Home»Sport»Soccer

JOHN MCHENRY: Graeme McDowell can’t seem to buy a break

Saturday, July 08, 2017

McDowell left the course shattered by a poor finish that seriously compromises his hopes of participating in the Open Championship over the coming weeks, writes John McHenry.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS golf, sport, irish open

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Pádraig Harrington the great Irish hope

Rory McIlroy: 'I should be able to shoot two scores in the 60s standing on my head'

Portstewart's par fives key for weekend climbers

Gloom fails to lift for struggling Rory McIlroy

More in this Section

Portstewart joins list of the North’s jewels

European Tour taking a big risk with Rolex Series strategy


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Twitter reacts to nail-biting finale between The Lions and New Zealand

Manchester United agree fee with Everton for Romelu Lukaku

Match in 60 seconds: The Lions have drawn with New Zealand in dramatic deciding test

Andy Murray overcomes battling Fabio Fogini to reach fourth round

Lifestyle

Tried and tested: Shimmer bronzers, instant facial tans and serum foundation

Time for women's voices to be heard in Government

Ask Audrey: Two words of English from a Donegal man, and I’m getting undressed

Eleanor McEvoy adjusting to life without cherished collaborator

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 