The battle between Colin Keane and Pat Smullen, for the flat jockeys’ championship, didn’t half-light up that campaign but, you suspect, it will be nothing compared to what’s in store over the coming months, as Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott again go head-to-head for the National Hunt trainers’ title, writes Pat Keane.

