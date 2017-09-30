Good Ulster showing could put Reidy in Ireland picture

Auckland-born Sean Reidy hopes to give his Irish international hopes a boost with another strong showing for Ulster this weekend.

The 28-year-old flanker, whose grandfather was born in Kerry, is recalled to the side as the Conference B table-toppers fly to Italy where Zebre lie in wait this afternoon (2.35pm Irish time).

Reidy is one of 12 changes from the Ulster’s starting line-out that hammered Dragons 52-25 last week. Bar Rodney Ah You at tight-head, there is a completely new pack as well as the return of burgeoning half-back pairing of Christian Lealiifano and John Cooney while Andrew Trimble leads the side and in the process equals Roger Wilson’s record 221 appearances for the Ravenhill side.

Ulster will be glad to see the ball-carrying attributes of Jean Deysel returning at number eight with the promising Mattie Rea and the twice-capped Reidy on the flanks. Reidy, who played more minutes than any Ulster player last season, is again keen to impress.

“Joe Schmidt said just to keep providing that energy for Ulster. If I do that, then hopefully my opportunity will come again,” said Reidy who had a shock call to link up with the summer tour party. “I was back in New Zealand enjoying my holiday,” he laughs. “I was at a wedding and got the call so I did a few light jogs then head to Japan.”

And he hopes Ulster will have learned valuable lessons from previous trips to Italy. “There’s been times when we’ve gone over there and haven’t performed to our full ability, so this week we’re looking to go over and play a solid 80 minutes for a change. Zebre put in a great performance last week and scored a lot of points, so we have to take our big game with us.”

ZEBRE:

M Minozzi; G Bisegni; T Boni, T Castello, capt< M Belini; C Canna, M Violi; A Lovotti, O Fabiani, D Chistolini, D Sisi, G Biagi, G Licata, J Meyer, Giammarioli.

Replacements:

L Luus, S Panico, E Bello, L Bello L Krumow, J Sarto, G Palazzani, S Bordoli, G Venditti.

ULSTER:

C Piutau; A Trimble (capt), D Cave, L Marshall, L Ludik; C Lealiffano, J Cooney; C Black, J Andrew, R Ah You; P Browne, I Henderson, M Rea, S Reidy, J Deysel.

Replacements:

A McBurney, A Warwick, W Herbst, K Treadwell, N Timoney, D Shanahan, P Nelson, R Lyttle.

Referee:

Mike Adamson (SRU).