‘Good lad’ James McClean commits to West Brom until 2019

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Phil Campion

Ireland winger James McClean has signed a £1m (€1.17m) contract that will keep him at West Brom until at least 2019.

Tony Pulis was keen to offer McClean new terms as he has knuckled down to play the ‘Pulis way’ and often doubled roles as an extra defender.

On-field clashes and intense publicity about the Derryman’s refusal to wear a poppy have not stopped McClean from being one of the main men in Albion’s revival since his £1.5m (€1.75) move from Wigan in June 2015.

“For what we’ve paid and what the lad’s been earning, he’s been a terrific signing,” said Pulis. “He’s been a good lad and he’s not been in the team lately but his attitude in training and around the place is great.”

Meanwhile the Baggies have made a third contract offer to Saido Berahino. The 23-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season and Albion have been in talks with him since the summer.

The striker has failed to play since September because of fitness issues. Berahino currently earns £20,000-a-week at The Hawthorns and a new contract would at least double his wages.

