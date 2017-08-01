Good form at Budapest a boost for Swim Ireland in countdown to Olympics

There may not have been medals or renditions of Amhrán na bhFiann but Swim Ireland chiefs have deemed last month’s World Championships a success.

National records tumbled and invaluable experience of a global event was secured for Irish competitors eyeing a place on the plane for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The highlight came on the final day as Shane Ryan, Nicholas Quinn, Brendan Hyland and Jordan Sloan combined for a time of 3:36.61 in the 400m medley relay finishing in the top 16 and bettering the record at the 2016 European Championships.

Swim Ireland spokesperson Trish Mayon said that such form in Budapest is hugely encouraging in the countdown to the Olympics.

“The lads did fantastically well finishing in the top 16, as it’s the top 16 that eventually go on to Tokyo 2020. Shane (Ryan) making it to the semi-final and Nick (Quinn) making it into the top 20 in their respective events was a great finish to the first year of the new Olympic cycle.

“The continued success of Irish swimmers at European level is encouraging for Tokyo, with our younger swimmers really making a case for being taken into consideration for an Olympic spot. We also took our two national champions, Mona (McSharry) and Conor (Ferguson) to the World Championships just to gain some experience ahead of the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.”

Ferguson and McSharry competed in the 200m backstroke and 100m breaststroke events at the Worlds following their successes in the Irish Open Championship earlier in the month.

Mayon admitted the schedule leading up to the Olympics will become hectic as competitors battle to secure a qualification spot.

“Only two per nation are sent to compete in each category, so the competition for places is going to be tough.

“We have 10 swimmers going to compete at the World University Games (WUG) including the four men in the relay squad, and two divers which is a first as we have never had divers competing at the WUG.

“The WUG in Taipei will be a good chance for the likes of Shane (Ryan) in the 100m Backstroke and others on the relay side to cement their positions. We have a strong youth contingent coming up with a lot of medals in European recognised events, and the standard is probably the highest it has been leading up to an Olympics, so it is up to the swimmers to step up and perform.”