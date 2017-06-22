McIlroy looking to bounce back after US Open

Rory McIlroy will look to bounce back from his US Open disappointment as he makes his debut in the Travelers Championship.

McIlroy missed the cut at Erin Hills last weekend but will be back in action at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, tonight.

The field for the 66th edition of the Travelers includes Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, and Bubba Watson, as well as England’s Paul Casey and Ireland’s Pádraig Harrington and Seamus Power.

Defending champion Russell Knox will head into the Travelers Championship hoping to kick-start his summer.

The Scot will return to TPC River Highlands, where he holed a 12ft par putt at the 18th to seal victory in 2016, having missed the cut at the US Open last week.

He will do so having endured a testing start to the year and desperate to rediscover the form which landed him his second PGA Tour victory.

He told pgatour.com: “I haven’t played nearly as well as I expected to, but at the same time I almost expected it coming off last year, my best year as a pro by a long way.

“Maybe it was inevitable there was going to be a slight downward turn. But recently my game feels pretty good. The weekend in Memphis, I saw a lot of good things — Sunday, I really could have shot a great score, so that was comforting.

“Last week was disappointing, at the US Open, to miss the cut, but I really didn’t play as badly as I scored.

“All in all I’m excited to be here and hopefully this year the Travelers Championship will kind of get me going and be a good kick-start to a big summer.”