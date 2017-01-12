Home»Sport»Golf

Jim Furyk ‘overwhelmed’ at US Ryder Cup call

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Andy Hampson

Jim Furyk was last night named as the United States captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France and immediately confirmed 2016 skipper Davis Love III will serve as one of his vice-captains.

The PGA of America has announced 46-year-old Furyk, a veteran of nine playing appearances, will succeed Love as the US seek to defend the trophy they won at Hazeltine last October. Fred Couples was also a leadership contender for the match at Le Golf National near Paris but Furyk, a vice-captain to Love last year, was the preferred choice of the US Ryder Cup committee.

Furyk, the 2003 US Open champion, offers continuity and boasts plenty of Ryder Cup experience. His nine appearances came in succession from 1997-2014 and he was seriously considered for a wildcard by Love at Hazeltine.

Furyk was ultimately overlooked for a playing role but remained on the team as one of Love’s assistants as the US won for the first time since 2008.

READ NEXT Cyclocross more than a detour

Speaking at a press conference broadcast on Sky Sports News, Furyk said: “This is such an honour. I’m actually a little overwhelmed.

“It’s no secret, it’s been my favourite event my entire career. In my opinion the Ryder Cup embodies everything that is special about golf.

“It has the team work, the camaraderie, the competition, the passion, it brings fans together from worldwide. I just get chills thinking about all the events I’ve been able to participate in and now to sit here as the captain for 2018 is such an honour.”

In a role reversal from Hazeltine, Love will serve as one of Furyk’s vice-captains in France, it was also announced.

Furyk said: “I remember sitting in the room and knowing in my heart Davis was the best person to lead this team in 2016. Davis is going to be a very tough act to follow. He put a system in place and got the players behind it.

“It won’t make my task easy but it is comforting knowing there is a system in place.

“So, as the first order of my presidency, I want to make sure everyone knows Davis Love III will be my vice-captain for 2018.”

Furyk will pit his wits against Thomas Bjorn, who was named as Europe’s captain last month.

He said: “Thomas is a friend, someone I look forward to sharing this process with - in a friendly manner, done well and done right.

“Thomas will be a great leader. I know the team is going to be strong. They are not going to be happy about the result at Hazeltine and as always the European crowd will be in full force. That whole atmosphere is going to provide a very difficult challenge for Team USA.

“We haven’t won on foreign soil since 1993. We have got our work cut out but I am really excited about rolling up my sleeves and getting started.”

Despite Furyk’s vast playing experience in the event, he has actually only finished on the winning side twice, in 1999 and 2008. This he alluded as he spoke to media.

He said: “I will use my experiences - both good and bad. I think you can learn a lot from your mistakes. If you look at my record, I’ve learned a lot - put it that way!

“I have had a few mistakes along the way but I’ve got two years now to form the best way to run this team and I am looking forward to it.”

Bjorn reciprocated those sentiments, tweeting: “Congratulations to Jim Furyk for becoming @RyderCupUSA captain. Jim, I’m looking forward to our shared times ahead.”

Furyk is currently ranked 37 in the world and, as someone still in regular action and competitive on the PGA Tour, it is not inconceivable he could still qualify as a player. There has not been a playing captain, however, since Arnold Palmer led the US in 1963.

When asked about the possibility of playing, Furyk did not immediately rule it out.

He told BBC Radio Five Live: “My thoughts are first and foremost on doing the best job I possibly can as captain.

“Being ranked 37 in the world and shooting a 58 last year, I was asked if it was possible. I

“t may be possible but we have two years to talk about that whole issue.

“Quite honestly it is the furthest thing from my mind right now. Right now I’m excited about being the captain in 2018.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Cyclocross more than a detour

KEYWORDS golf, ryder cup

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy eyes big game in South Africa

Rory McIlroy ‘will see how it goes’ with new clubs in South Africa

The best and cheapest way to play top Irish courses

Kevin Markham: Clubs keep moving with the times


Breaking Stories

Spidercam is coming to the Premier League, but what happens when it goes wrong?

Goalkeeper Karius believes Liverpool will still make it to Wembley

Graham Taylor: Football pays tribute to an 'absolute gentleman'

WATCH: Liverpool fans loved Milner controlling the ball with his face

Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 