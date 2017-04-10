Ernie Els: Rory McIlroy has plenty time to win Masters

Ernie Els believes he has holed his last putt at Augusta National but last night he backed Rory McIlroy to do what he failed to and win the Masters.

Els shot a six-over-par 78 to complete his 23rd Masters, his final year the five-year exemption he earned as 2012 Open champion. That was his fourth major victory but though as a young man, like McIlroy, his future seemed to have a number of green jackets in it, the Masters always eluded the South African.

Now 47, and ranked 410th in the world last week, Els is not expecting the sort of return to form which will see him qualify by right for the opening major of every season. Yet while he was last night resigned to his fate, he believes McIlroy has plenty of time on his side and is better equipped than he ever was to win a Masters.

“He’s so young still. He’s played quite a few, he’s had a couple of chances already. It doesn’t seem like it’s burned him too much in the way he speaks about some of his close calls. And if he keeps a good attitude, I think he’s fine,” Els said of McIlroy’s Masters hopes.

“He has the perfect game for here. And whether you keep saying it or not, it’s a fact. And I’m sure he can win it. And if he gets that first one, he can win a few.

“I know we said this many, many times, but, and I do believe in him because he’s got an all-around great game and he’s longer (off the tee) than I was at that age. And you need to be really long around here.”

Els said he did not get emotional about his potential final round at Augusta National. He was out first for the final round as the back marker having fallen to 14-over par with a third-round 83. By the time he completed his 72nd hole, having played his final round with a marker, club member Jefferson Knox, the “Big Easy” was 20-over.

“I had a good day. I had a good day with Jeff, it’s the second time that he’s been my marker around here. So, just nice playing with him. And it was quite a few people out on the front nine getting their seats and stuff, the patrons, and they gave me a nice applause here and there.

“I, obviously, didn’t play good again, but it’s nice to go around again. And I don’t really feel that emotional, I think, just because of my play. If I played better, I think it would have been a different feeling. But it was a good weekend, beautiful weather and nice to play four rounds. It was nice playing with these guys and playing the tournament again and playing four rounds was the positive.

“But if I look back at the 23, 24 years here, it was, you know, how many professional golfers get the opportunity to play the Masters 23 times? And having a chance to win it a couple of times was special and this tournament is just not for me. I’ve won a lot of events around the world, but this one just eluded me.”

Twice a Masters runner-up in 2000 and 2004, having won two US Opens and a couple of Open Championships, Els did not rule out a return to Augusta but he admitted time was against him.

“I think there’s still obviously a chance. I’m still trying to win a (PGA) Tour event to get to 20. And I’m 48 this year, so if I get back, great. Obviously, it’s not totally out of the picture, but if it is, it is.”