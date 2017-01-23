Goal hero Seamus Coleman deflects praise after Everton defeat Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1

Republic of Ireland international captain Seamus Coleman has played down his match-winning performance at Selhurst Park.

Coleman struck with only three minutes left — his fourth goal of the season — but he chose to single out goalkeeper Joel Robles as the team’s key player.

Robles kept Everton in the game with a stunning second-half save from Scott Dann.

Coleman said: “Palace had a great chance to score that Joel saved when the game was 0-0. That save is as good as a goal and it kept us in the game. We kicked on from there.

“I thought we played well and their keeper [Wayne Hennessy] was brilliant, to be fair. We just had to keep going. In the last five to 10 minutes they were sitting back and were hard to break down. Thankfully, the winner came.

“Obviously, it’s good to score goals. I’m a full-back and my job is to defend, but there’s no better feeling on a football pitch than to score a goal. Hopefully, that can continue.”

Everton boss Ronald Koeman praised his side for handling the growing expectations that inevitably followed last week’s 4-0 defeat of Manchester City.

Tom Davies, Mason Holgate and Ademola Lookman, three of those given so much praise post-City, again impressed at Selhurst Park — the latter again as a substitute — while Ross Barkley consistently provided their biggest threat.

It was 18-year-old Davies’ pass that assisted Coleman’s goal and Koeman said: “He did well. He worked well, but that was for the whole team.

“A lot of young players got the attention last week, because the whole team did well. If you beat City, with that big result, everybody expected the same result [at Palace], but in some ways it was more difficult than last week.

“Difficult opponents. Strong, physically, and I am really proud and pleased with the win, because the attitude was perfect and after last week it is fantastic.”

New signing Morgan Schneiderlin only played half an hour as Everton’s squad suddenly looks much stronger. Koeman said: “That is what we like to have: That competition. He is normally a player who likes to start, but it was not fair to drop a player who played last week.

“That is the reason I started with the same 11 as last weekend, but that is good I can bring on (his) quality.”

CRYSTAL PALACE: Hennessey, Tomkins, Dann, Delaney, Ward, Cabaye (Ledley 72), Puncheon, Schlupp (Townsend 88), McArthur, Remy (Lee 61), Christian Benteke.

EVERTON: Robles, Holgate, Ashley Williams, Funes Mori, Coleman, Davies, Barry (Schneiderlin 59), Barkley (Jagielka 90), Baines, Lukaku, Mirallas (Lookman 72).

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire).