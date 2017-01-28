Goal crucial as St Colman’s Fermoy beat Midleton to advance to Harty Cup final

St Colman’s Fermoy 1-8

Midleton CBS 0-7

St Colman’s Fermoy will contest next month’s Harty Cup final after a tense affair this afternoon.

The winners had to survive a barrage of late attacks as Midleton laid siege to the Fermoy goal in the closing stages. Their best chance fell to Ger Millerick but his shot was superbly blocked by outstanding Fermoy centre-back Niall O’Leary.

The St Colman’s goal, which arrived on 39 minutes, was the crucial score of this error-laden semi-final. A long ball in wasn’t sufficiently dealt with and full-forward Brian Roche pulled to the net. It moved St Colman’s 1-6 to 0-5 clear and the gap was never closer than two points thereafter.

Midleton were left frustrated by their shooting, the losers clocking 14 wides in total.

A dour first-half finished 0-3 apiece and it wasn’t until Roche’s goal that the game really got going. St Colman’s will now Our Lady’s Templemore in the final.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: L O’Shea (0-5, 0-2 frees); L Gosnell (0-2 frees)

Scorers for St Colman’s Fermoy: D Lenihan (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ’65); B Roche (1-0); B Murphy (0-2); S O’Connor, D Lardner, R Galvin (0-1 each).

Midleton CBS: R Walsh (St Colman’s); A Daly (Midleton), S O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), E O’Sullivan (St Colman’s); R McConville (Midleton), J McDonnell (Aghada), A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill); S O’Meara (Mildeton), C Coughlan (Killeagh); B Twomey (Carrigtwohill), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), C Terry (Aghada); L O’Shea (Lisgoold), J Stack (Kiltha Óg), L Gosnell (Carrigtwohill).

Subs: M Kelly (Kiltha Óg) for Twomey (41 mins); P O’Brien (Midleton) for Stack (50)

St Colman’s Fermoy: E Davis (St Catherine’s); E Wallace (St Catherine’s), J O’Leary (Castlelyons), K Neville (St Catherine’s); S McCarthy (Fermoy), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), E Roche (Bride Rovers); S O’Connor (Bride Rovers), D Lenihan (Ballyhooly); J Sheehan (Kilworth), B Murphy (Castlelyons), D Lardner (Fermoy); C Ryan (Bride Rovers), B Roche (Bride Rovers), A Creed (Fermoy).

Subs: F Hickey (Ballyduff Upper) for Ryan (44 mins); R Galvin (St Catherine’s) for Sheehan (53); J Meighan (Ballyhooly) for Creed (58), G Lardner (Fermoy) for McCarthy (58()

Referee: D Kirwan (Cork).