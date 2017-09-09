The Glen Rovers v Na Piarsaigh encounter tonight in Páirc Uí Rinn is the standout fixture of the fourth round of the Cork SHC.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Streetwise Galway turn the screw at vital times
Mobility can upset Waterford system
Breaking Stories
Munster team meet their 'number 1 fan' ahead of Pro14 match in Thomond Park
Mourinho and Guardiola back shortened transfer window
Zinedine Zidane insists whole squad have part to play at Real Madrid
Chris Froome retains advantage after stage 19 of La Vuelta
Lifestyle
Restaurant Review: Token, 72-74 Queen Street, Smithfield, Dublin 1
Olivia O'Leary looks to her own future as she kicks off a new life chapter
How can employers be more accessible to people with disabilities
Back to school food with Darina Allen
More From The Irish Examiner