Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL O'GRADY: Glen-Piarsaigh derby games up there with biggest rivalries

Saturday, September 09, 2017

The Glen Rovers v Na Piarsaigh encounter tonight in Páirc Uí Rinn is the standout fixture of the fourth round of the Cork SHC.

Na Piarsaigh's Barry Murphy gets to grips with Glen Rovers forward Sean McGrath during their Cork SHC clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh back in 1999.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Glen Rovers v Na Piarsaigh, CorkSHC, Páirc Uí Rinn

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Streetwise Galway turn the screw at vital times

Mobility can upset Waterford system


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Munster team meet their 'number 1 fan' ahead of Pro14 match in Thomond Park

Mourinho and Guardiola back shortened transfer window

Zinedine Zidane insists whole squad have part to play at Real Madrid

Chris Froome retains advantage after stage 19 of La Vuelta

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Token, 72-74 Queen Street, Smithfield, Dublin 1

Olivia O'Leary looks to her own future as she kicks off a new life chapter

How can employers be more accessible to people with disabilities

Back to school food with Darina Allen

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 