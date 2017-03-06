Glanmire wrap up regular season title as Brunell sweat

Ambassador UCC Glanmire have been crowned regular season champions of the Women’s Super League following a comfortable 92-49 win over NUIG Mystics.

The Cork side paved the way for their win in the opening quarter when the tandem of Gráinne Dwyer and Claire Rockall helped them take a 23-point lead.

The westerners were playing catch up thereafter as Glanmire coach Mark Scannell paid tribute to his troops.

“We were at our best in the opening exchanges and I don’t think NUIG could cope with our intensity from tip-off.”

The Women’s Super League is decided on play-offs but Scannell avoided criticism of the structure that has helped his club in previous years.

“The present system has been good to us over the years and I would be a hypocrite to knock it, but I do have a problem if players are not protected in games leading up to the play-offs that could dampen your chance when they start,” offered Scannell.

He was referring to an incident that saw American Chantelle Alford on the end of a nasty foul that forced her to be substituted in the 18th minute.

Scannell concluded: “When games become one-sided they can get loose and referees have to continue doing their job or players get hurt like Chantelle did here today.” Meanwhile Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell are still in danger of losing the Super League status following their 66-58 defeat at Portlaoise Panthers. The Cork side battled hard but coach Francis O’Sullivan had few excuses for their latest defeat. “Some of the defence we played was pretty naïve for this level.”

Brunell will next week travel to fellow basement side Meteors where defeat is out of the question according to O’Sullivan. “Our whole season hinges on this game and hopefully my players will understand what consequences of defeat really are,” added O’Sullivan.

WIT Wildcats suffered another defeat when going down at home to the inform Liffey Celtics with Jazmen Boone leading their scoring with a 19 point contribution.

Meanwhile, Templeogue are odds-on to win the Men’s Super League for the first time in their history after nearest challengers Swords Thunder were defeated at Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

The Tralee Sports complex was packed an hour before tip-off and the large attendance wasn’t disappointed as their team snatched a 68-61 win.

Leading by 10 at the break the Warriors continued to battle hard in the second half as coach Mark Bernsen reflected on another great night at the Kerry venue. “It was a very tough game as every pass, shot and rebound was challenged for by both sides and the tension was pretty high at times. In the end we made the big shots and ironically we travel to Dublin next weekend for a clash with Templeogue that should be another tough challenge.”

UCC Demons are having their worst season in 15 years and it continued at Clontarf when they lost 87-74 to Killester. Basement side UL Eagles put up a good performance in their home clash against UCD Marian before losing 87-77.

DCU Saints ended their losing sequence when defeating an inform Kubs side 77-74. For the Saints charismatic coach Joey Boylan it was a welcome win.

“I am delighted because we haven’t been playing badly but weren’t getting the rub of the green and I thought the lads did very well to close out this game.”

Leaders Templeogue produced a solid second half performance to win 84-70 at Moycullen with coach Mark Keenan delighted with his team’s battling spirit, which they’ll require again at home to in-form Tralee.

“Tralee Warriors did us a favour this evening defeating our nearest challengers but they will also be eager to also take our scalp next week.”