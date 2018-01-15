Glanmire shoot the lights out at Killester

Basketball

Ambassador UCC Glanmire produced their best display of the Women’s Super League season to crush Killester 102-58 at Clontarf.

The opening half was competitive with Glanmire commanding a 41-34 interval lead.

American Ashley Prim then hit the gas and by the end of the third quarter she had amassed 24 points as the Cork side surged into a 67-46 lead.

It was all one-way traffic thereafter with coach Mark Scannell using various rotations as he turns his attention to the Cup final later this month.

A delighted Scannell said: “This is the first time I paired Ashley Prim with Adily Martucci and both were superb. To win at Killester by 44 points is a testament to the team and now we must park this game and get ready for IT Carlow next week.”

There was a Cup final rehearsal in the Men’s Super League where UCD Marian easily accounted for Templeogue 85-66.

“It was a solid performance and I am glad we got crucial league points that keeps us in pole position,” UCD Ioannis Liapakis said.

“But I am not going to be fooled by thinking the cup final will be an easy game for us as I think the psyche of both sides going into the decider will be completely different.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors got back to winning ways when they edged out Moycullen 76-73 at the NUIG complex. The sides were level at the break but a 27-point contribution from Trae Pemberton and 14 from Kieran Donaghy helped the Warriors seal victory.

DCU Saints had an impressive home win over Eanna (103-77) with American Dee Proby registering 47 points for the winners.

Griffith College Swords Thunder also got 2018 to a winning start thanks to a 80-58 result away to Belfast Star.

Killester got back to winning ways when easily accounting for basement side Kubs 103-78 while UCC Demons enjoyed a comfortable 124-99 home win over Galway side Maree.

Demons laid the foundation for the win with a superb first half as they held a 63-38 interval lead.

In the other Women’s SuperLeague games, champions Liffey Celtics won 77-57 at NUIG Mystics.

WIT Wildcats also got 2018 off to a winning start by defeating IT Carlow 93-59 with Helena Rohan leading their scoring on 22 points.

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell had few problems in disposing of Portlaoise Panthers running out 80-49 winners.

There was a major shock in the Men’s Division One when Killorglin lost their unbeaten record at IT Carlow 82-72.

In the Cork derby Neptune easily accounted for Fr Mathew’s 110-75 and Scott Lakers Killarney saw off LIT Celtics 97-77.