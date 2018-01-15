Home»Sport»Soccer

Glanmire shoot the lights out at Killester

Monday, January 15, 2018
John Coughlan

Basketball

Ambassador UCC Glanmire produced their best display of the Women’s Super League season to crush Killester 102-58 at Clontarf.

bball
Templeogue's Sergi Sole Bertran stretches for the basket ahead of UCD Marian's JJ Vall Liobera and Dan James.

The opening half was competitive with Glanmire commanding a 41-34 interval lead.

American Ashley Prim then hit the gas and by the end of the third quarter she had amassed 24 points as the Cork side surged into a 67-46 lead.

It was all one-way traffic thereafter with coach Mark Scannell using various rotations as he turns his attention to the Cup final later this month.

A delighted Scannell said: “This is the first time I paired Ashley Prim with Adily Martucci and both were superb. To win at Killester by 44 points is a testament to the team and now we must park this game and get ready for IT Carlow next week.”

There was a Cup final rehearsal in the Men’s Super League where UCD Marian easily accounted for Templeogue 85-66.

“It was a solid performance and I am glad we got crucial league points that keeps us in pole position,” UCD Ioannis Liapakis said.

“But I am not going to be fooled by thinking the cup final will be an easy game for us as I think the psyche of both sides going into the decider will be completely different.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors got back to winning ways when they edged out Moycullen 76-73 at the NUIG complex. The sides were level at the break but a 27-point contribution from Trae Pemberton and 14 from Kieran Donaghy helped the Warriors seal victory.

DCU Saints had an impressive home win over Eanna (103-77) with American Dee Proby registering 47 points for the winners.

Griffith College Swords Thunder also got 2018 to a winning start thanks to a 80-58 result away to Belfast Star.

Killester got back to winning ways when easily accounting for basement side Kubs 103-78 while UCC Demons enjoyed a comfortable 124-99 home win over Galway side Maree.

Demons laid the foundation for the win with a superb first half as they held a 63-38 interval lead.

In the other Women’s SuperLeague games, champions Liffey Celtics won 77-57 at NUIG Mystics.

WIT Wildcats also got 2018 off to a winning start by defeating IT Carlow 93-59 with Helena Rohan leading their scoring on 22 points.

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell had few problems in disposing of Portlaoise Panthers running out 80-49 winners.

There was a major shock in the Men’s Division One when Killorglin lost their unbeaten record at IT Carlow 82-72.

In the Cork derby Neptune easily accounted for Fr Mathew’s 110-75 and Scott Lakers Killarney saw off LIT Celtics 97-77.


