Gilroy to act fast in deciding on assistants

New Dublin senior hurling boss Pat Gilroy should be in a position to name the rest of his management by the end of next week.

The St Vincent’s man, 46 next month, was fancied to succeed Ger Cunningham despite strong opposition from Cuala manager Mattie Kenny.

News of his three-year appointment broke late on Tuesday night before it was confirmed on the Dublin GAA website yesterday morning.

Ironically, news of his new role came hours before confirmation of Páraic Duffy’s retirement as GAA director general, a position for which Gilroy was shortlisted in 2007.

Known for his strong organisational skills, Dublin’s 2011 All-Ireland SFC winning manager had no managerial experience of note prior to taking the reins from Paul Caffrey at the end of 2008 although he had former Dublin manager Mickey Whelan as his coach. He is now expected to bring in an experienced coach alongside him with former Galway manager Anthony Cunningham touted.

Dublin chairman Seán Shanley estimated Gilroy should have his assistants confirmed shortly.

“He has ideas about who he wants and from today on he can ask people he wants to come with him now that he is there. I would say he should have them all in about a week or so.”

Shanley told GAA.ie that only time will tell if the decision to appoint Gilroy is a good one.

“It is an exciting time, hopefully it will be successful, only in hindsight will we know whether it is the right decision or not, but we will hope for the best.”

Meanwhile, Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland winning captain Patrick Donnellan has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling. A cruciate injury last year ruled the O’Callaghan’s Mills man out for the season while it curtailed his 2017 season.

The 32-year-old, who made his debut for the Banner in 2006, follows the example of ex-colleagues Brendan Bugler and Colin Ryan who last week announced their departures.

“I will always consider myself a privileged person to have been able to play for Clare and I hope that I did my utmost for the cause while playing. It is hard to express in words what it meant to me, my family and my club to captain a Clare team.

“To be able to lift the Liam MacCarthy on behalf of Clare and its people was a dream come true and I will always be thankful that I was considered worthy of the honour to be the representative of the Clare team by Davy Fitzgerald.

“I wish the Clare team and management all the best for 2018 and onwards. An Clár Abú.”