Home»Sport»Soccer

German Steinhaus becomes first woman to ref in football's big league

Sunday, September 10, 2017

Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus made history today by becoming the first female referee to officiate a match in a top European league.

The 38-year-old police officer became the first woman to ref a top-tier match in the German, English, French, Italian or Spanish leagues when she took charge of Hertha Berlin's home Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen.

Having been named on the official list of Bundesliga referees for 2017/18, Steinhaus sat out the first two rounds of German league matches before making her top-tier debut at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

She has been refereeing since 2007 and officiated the women's Champions League final this year plus the 2012 women's Olympic tournament final in London.

Steinhaus, who is dating World Cup final referee Howard Webb, had already built up a wealth of experience by refereeing around 80 second division games and was the fourth official on numerous occasions in the German league, but this is her first time refereeing in Germany's top flight.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mystical O’Neill in just the tight spot he feared

Jose Mourinho has all but Carrick and Ibra ‘under control’

Conte denies snubbing Barkley

Calm outside the window after transfer season storms


Breaking Stories

Rafael Nadal beats Kevin Anderson in straight sets to win US Open

Lifestyle

Live music review: Tori Amos - A more than a capable match for 'these crazy times'

Going back to basics with Darina Allen's new book

Restaurant Review: Token, 72-74 Queen Street, Smithfield, Dublin 1

Olivia O'Leary looks to her own future as she kicks off a new life chapter

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, September 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 20
    • 25
    • 33
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 