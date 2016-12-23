George happy to bide time with ‘improving’ God’s Own

Multiple Grade One-winning chaser God’s Own has been given a mid-season break before being readied for a return to action in the spring.

The eight-year-old finished a respectable third on his most recent start in the Tingle Creek at Sandown, on ground softer than ideal.

George said: “He is having a month off after his run in the Tingle Creek.

“I would say we will start riding him again in the second week in January, to build him back up for the spring festivals.

READ NEXT November Tale to make amends

“There is going to be very few options to run him before Cheltenham. Last season he ran in a graduation chase (at Kempton) which he can’t do this year.

“There is the Grade One at Ascot at the beginning of February, but that is usually run on soft ground.

“I know him well enough to get him ready and go straight there (Cheltenham). I’m totally happy whichever way we go with him.

“He has had a better first half of the season than he ever has before and I think he is improving still.”

George meanwhile believes it is premature to talk about No Duffer being a candidate for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree in April.

The nine-year-old advertised his staying powers with a resilient victory over three miles at Doncaster, but the Slad handler is keen to take things one step at a time.

George said: “He is (rated) 144 at the moment and needs to go up a couple of pounds in the handicap before we can think about it, as you needed to be 145 to get in this year.

“He turns 10 next month so those veterans’ races slot in quite well. There is one at Exeter at the end of January and one at Doncaster in February. They are quite nice prizes and are easier options. I would have thought that is the route we would take.

“He puts a lot of effort into his races, so he doesn’t need a lot of racing.

“If we are going to go for a National we might go for the English one, but it’s all a bit hypothetical yet. If he does go up a few more pounds we can assess his options, but we will take it a race at a time.”

All roads are set to lead to back to Aintree for 2015 National runner-up Saint Are, who departed at the first fence of the Becher Chase earlier this month.

George said: “He is fine after his fall. It was just unfortunate and we can put that down to the standing start.

“I think it surprised the horse more than anyone.

“He will probably now go for the veterans’ chase final at Sandown next month.”