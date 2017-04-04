Home»Sport»Soccer

Gary O’Donnell looking forward to long summer for Galway

Tuesday, April 04, 2017
John Fogarty

Sixteen years have passed since Galway last won in Croke Park but captain Gary O’Donnell is buoyed by his team’s recent success in ending bad habits.

Gary O'Donnell

Sunday’s home win over Kildare brought their six straight seasons in Division 2 to a close, while the victory meant they stretched a winning run to three games for the first time since 2009.

“I think another one (record) was that we hadn’t won three games in a row in a long time so that’s another monkey off the back,” said a relieved O’Donnell.

“Usually, when we get up to Croke Park we enjoy it although the last few times we haven’t got a result but it’s great to get there so early in the season. The main thing is we put in a performance.”

O’Donnell knew joining Division 1 next year was essential for Galway in taking the next step of development. 

“For Galway football, it definitely is vital to be playing all the top teams in the country. When we went down five or six years ago, we didn’t envisage staying in it (Division 2) this long but we probably weren’t ready at the time to go up and the league never lies.

“We probably deserved to go up this year and hopefully we’ll be ready next year. Training has upped big time this year. 

"A lot of lads have come in and they’re really pushing for places and the quality of players that are already there not to mention the lads that are injured. Hopefully, if we can get over next weekend it will be a long summer as well.”

Kildare are their opponents once more this Sunday having already secured promotion prior to their meeting in Salthill. 

O’Donnell admits it was peculiar to be facing an experimental Kildare side, who might have caused them more problems than they anticipated.

“It was a strange one. Even talking to a few of them in the tunnel beforehand, it was a shot to nothing for them but we didn’t really focus on that before. 

"We were all about our preparation during the week and getting ourselves sorted and sticking to the plan. We probably didn’t play as well as we have in previous games but the main thing was the result..”

