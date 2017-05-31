Gary Daly in top form in Munster championship win over James Buckley

Gary Daly bowled well at Fermoy to take the first win of the 2017 Munster senior championship at the expense of James Buckley.

He opened with a great bowl to win the first tip by 30m. Buckley won the second with a good bowl up the hill. Daly regained the lead with his bowl past the concrete. He was unlucky with his fourth to the boreen, but it still put him almost a bowl clear. He lost virtually all his gains with a poor fifth.

Buckley played a super shot to Savage’s to go back in front. Daly reached light at Spillane’s in three more, to go a bowl clear. He was well past Fenton’s in two more to extend his lead. He was onto the last straight in another two where he had well over two bowls of odds.

Donal Riordan, Willie O’Donovan and Michael Harrington advanced to the Munster intermediate semi-final. The winner of Saturday’s clash between Billy McAuliffe and Paddy O’Donoghue, at Glanworth, will join them.

Riordan had an emphatic win over last year’s Junior A champion Peter Nagle at Rosscarbery. Nagle shaded the opening shots to the mill cross, but quickly faded from contention. Riordan had it wrapped up after his sixth to sight past the priest’s house.

Michael Harrington and Trevor O’Meara had a great joust at Bweeng. Harrington opened with a brilliant bowl to light, O’Meara just missed that in two. O’Meara knocked the bowl with his third and it was still under a bowl at the tinny house. O’Meara won his first lead with a good eighth past the high lawn.

Harrington regained the lead after two more. O’Meara fell 70m behind after a mistake to the forestry road. He got a big shot from the junior line to cut the lead to 30m. They were facing the line after two more. O’Meara closed with a great bowl, but Harrington beat it well.

Willie O’Donovan beat Nicholas Carey in the last shot at Templemichael. He got three super bowls to the straight to go a bowl in front. Carey closed the odds to Sarsfield’s Court cross and led at the novice line. O’Donovan kept in touch with a good second last to light.

Carey had a chance to go close to the line, but he hit the bend and was now just 10 metres fore. O’Donovan got a super last bowl. Carey lined his reply perfectly too, but missed it.

Paul Rafferty beat Ruairí O’Reilly by two bowls in the Ulster intermediate championship at Tullysaran. O’Reilly was almost a bowl in front at the farmyard. Rafferty pushed clear at O’Neill’s and dominated to the line. Shane O’Neill advanced in the Ulster Junior A by beating Philip Corrigan at Port Mór.

David Hubbard secured a place in the Munster Junior A semi-final with a last shot win over Denis Wilmot at Clondrohid. There was nothing between them till Wilmot’s fourth rubbed the right to give him a 50m lead at Tír Beag cross. He increased his odds by making sight before the Bell Inn in two more.

Hubbard won a 100m lead with a great bowl to the end of the railing. Wilmot cut that to 50m with a super bowl past the Bell Inn and led after the next. They were shy of sight past Gough’s lane in two more with Hubbard fore. Wilmot was 40m clear after two more past Kelleher’s.

Hubbard followed with a brilliant bowl. Wilmot was too far right with his reply and missed it by 80m. He then missed sight at the last bend. Hubbard made it and beat the line with his next.

Johnny O’Driscoll or Jerry Gibbons will win the last Junior A semi-final spot at Bauravilla on Friday. O’Driscoll easily beat Cian Boyle at Ballinacurra. He raised a bowl after three great bowls towards the church. Boyle knocked the bowl with a big shot past Foley’s. O’Driscoll had almost a bowl again after his next. He was almost two in front after nine to the bridge. He had well over two bowls after 12 to the novice line.

After the group stages Carmel Ryan, Catriona Murphy, Denise Murphy and Claire O’Sullivan advanced to the Munster senior women’s semi-final.

Conor Creedon beat Darragh Kiely by almost a bowl in a Munster U18 tie at Crookstown. They made the castle gates in five. When Kiely made a mistake with his ninth it left him a bowl down and he never recovered.

Séamus O’Regan eliminated top fancy Tom O’Donovan in the last shot at Shannonvale. At Carrigaline Timmy McDonagh made a blistering start to gain a big lead on Joey Walsh. Former senior champion Bill Daly finished strongly at Carrigaline to beat Thomas Boyle in the last shot of the Cork City Veteran (over-50) final.

John O’Rourke held off a strong finish by James Nagle for a last shot win at Lyre. At Ballygurteen Martin Coppinger beat Killian Kingston who picked up an injury that caused the deferral of his senior championship tie with Edmond Sexton.