Garth Brooks concert blow one of sour notes in Páraic Duffy's tenure

The cancelled Garth Brooks concerts, the 2010 Leinster SFC final, the failed 2023 Rugby World Cup bid and the protracted process to redevelop Casement Park have been cited by GAA director general Páraic Duffy as the major disappointments of his 10-year tenure.

Speaking at a Sport for Business breakfast event in Dublin yesterday, Duffy also spoke of the imbalance between club and county but specifically mentioned the above events as being among the lowlights of his time in the role, which concludes at the end of March.

The Brooks’ saga four years ago was a trying one for the GAA and Duffy who, when also faced with the negative reaction to Croke Park’s decision to strike a commercial deal with Sky Sports, indignantly shot down the “Corporate GAA” tag.

On the concerts, he recalled: “I was a fan but it was also such a big thing for the stadium and for Dublin. 70,000 people had booked from overseas to come and see him and when that didn’t happen it was a tricky time.

“We got through it but my family won’t let me display the photograph I had with him when he was over to promote the concerts and it may take a while longer for that time to be looked back on with a wry smile.

“The challenges of building a new stadium in Belfast remain unresolved and the Louth and Meath Leinster final and all that happened there back in 2010 was difficult to bear, without being able to do anything to change it.

“The Rugby World Cup bid was tough to lose in more recent times. It would have been great for the country and great to the tune of around €35 million for the GAA to invest in stadia if it had come off but these things happen in sport.”

Duffy’s All-Ireland final highlights included Stephen Cluxton’s winning free in the 2011 All-Ireland final and the justification for introducing HawkEye technology when the score technology system adjudged John O’Dwyer’s late free had gone wide in the 2014 Tipperary-Kilkenny drawn decider.

He also regarded Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the stadium as a seminal moment for the GAA.

“There were a lot of people unsure about whether it was the right thing to do to have her at Croke Park but it was very well handled and something all of us involved in will remember for a very long time.”

Meanwhile, as the extended deadline for his position passes today, Duffy’s successor is likely to receive a larger salary than the Monaghan native.

Although the details of Duffy’s remuneration package are unknown, Lincoln Recruitment, who have been commissioned to help find the new Ard Stiúrthóír on behalf of the GAA, are expected to recommend an extremely attractive salary be offered to the successful candidate.

Dublin footballer Paul Flynn works with Lincoln, who were also involved in sourcing Dessie Farrell’s successor as GPA chief executive early last year, a process which concluded with the appointment of former Kildare footballer Dermot Earley.

Speaking about the method of calculating salaries, Flynn explained how much it is dictated by the market. “I work in recruitment and there’s a war on talent out there. It doesn’t matter if it’s not for profit or if it’s in the private sector or whatever it is; you have to pay people what the market rate is.

“Every role in the GPA is benchmarked by an independent compensation benefits consultant who comes in, sizes a job and uses indicators to compare it on a like-for-like basis with a like-for-like job in a like-for-like organisation – ie, not for profit.

“So he’s an independent guy. I won’t say he doesn’t care about the GPA but he doesn’t care about the individuals on it and he’s giving his objective opinion on which way these should be sized. That allows people on the board like myself or the wider NEC (National Executive Council), which is made up of about 20 players, or whether it be the membership to stand over what the salaries are. That’s just the nuts and bolts of it, that’s the facts.”

The first round of interviews for the position could take place as early as late next week, although Lincoln are likely to have had more applications to scrutinise and filter following the GAA’s decision last week to not only extend the deadline but clarify that applicants who don’t have a minimum of an undergraduate business-related degree will be considered.

Current GAA president Aogán Farrell and John Horan, who replaces him at Congress on February 24, are expected to be involved in the selection process.

In 2007, then president Nickey Brennan was joined by Tipperary’s Con Hogan and former Galway hurler Seán Silke, in identifying Duffy as the successor to Liam Mulvihill.

It is believed one of the major names touted for the role has chosen not to put his name forward.