Garrymore spring shock to set up Castlebar Mitchels meeting

Surprise packets Garrymore will face holders Castlebar Mitchels in the Mayo SFC semi-finals next weekend.

Garry’ produced a wonderful second-half display to beat Ballina Stephenites by 11 points and set up a crack at the champions.

Claremorris, who shocked Breaffy in Saturday’s quarter-final, will face either Hollymount/Carramore or Ballintubber in the second semi-final next weekend.

Their last eight clash finished level (0-17 apiece) with Hollymount/Carramore’s Conor Keane landing the equalising score after Mayo captain Cillian O’Connor had shot six points for the ‘Tubber.

The near-neighbours will meet in a replay on Wednesday evening.

The biggest shock of the four quarter-finals came in Castlebar when Johnny Mulkeen’s Claremorris sent title contenders Breaffy tumbling out of the competition.

Substitute Colin Gill was the hero as he landed the winner in a 1-10 to 0-12 victory.

Breaffy badly missed the influence of Mayo midfielder Seamus O’Shea (who was ruled out with flu), with his brothers Aidan and Conor left to take up the slack. They scored seven points between them, but were unable to prevent Breaffy crashing out. Daccin Taccos scored the Claremorris goal with James Shaughnessy landing four points as they booked their place in the last four for the first time since 2009.

Meanwhile, champions Castlebar Mitchels proved just too good for Knockmore in a repeat of last year’s final. Mayo star Paddy Durcan produced a man of the match performance, scoring 1-2 from centre-back, while six points from David Stenson were also crucial.

Knockmore relied on Peter Naughton (eight points, seven from frees) for the bulk of their scores with Mayo’s Kevin McLoughlin tagging on two points as well.

In the last of the quarter-finals, goals from Mark Tierney (2), Cathal Slattery and Myles Fallon helped Garrymore beat a fancied Ballina side comprehensively by 4-13 to 1-11. The Stephenites had raced into an early 1-5 to no score lead but then faded out of contention.

Kevin Walsh’s Garrymore side had big performances from goalkeeper Brendan Lynksey, Mayo duo Caolan Crowe and Shane Nally, and the aforementioned Mark Tierney (brother of Mayo ladies captain, Sarah). Lee Keegan’s Westport made sure of their senior status for 2018 with a comprehensive relegation play-off win over Ballinrobe on Saturday evening.