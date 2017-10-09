Home»Sport»Soccer

Garrymore spring shock to set up Castlebar Mitchels meeting

Monday, October 09, 2017
Mike Finnerty

Surprise packets Garrymore will face holders Castlebar Mitchels in the Mayo SFC semi-finals next weekend.

Reigning champions Castlebar Mitchels

Garry’ produced a wonderful second-half display to beat Ballina Stephenites by 11 points and set up a crack at the champions.

Claremorris, who shocked Breaffy in Saturday’s quarter-final, will face either Hollymount/Carramore or Ballintubber in the second semi-final next weekend.

Their last eight clash finished level (0-17 apiece) with Hollymount/Carramore’s Conor Keane landing the equalising score after Mayo captain Cillian O’Connor had shot six points for the ‘Tubber.

The near-neighbours will meet in a replay on Wednesday evening.

The biggest shock of the four quarter-finals came in Castlebar when Johnny Mulkeen’s Claremorris sent title contenders Breaffy tumbling out of the competition.

Substitute Colin Gill was the hero as he landed the winner in a 1-10 to 0-12 victory.

Breaffy badly missed the influence of Mayo midfielder Seamus O’Shea (who was ruled out with flu), with his brothers Aidan and Conor left to take up the slack. They scored seven points between them, but were unable to prevent Breaffy crashing out. Daccin Taccos scored the Claremorris goal with James Shaughnessy landing four points as they booked their place in the last four for the first time since 2009.

Meanwhile, champions Castlebar Mitchels proved just too good for Knockmore in a repeat of last year’s final. Mayo star Paddy Durcan produced a man of the match performance, scoring 1-2 from centre-back, while six points from David Stenson were also crucial.

Knockmore relied on Peter Naughton (eight points, seven from frees) for the bulk of their scores with Mayo’s Kevin McLoughlin tagging on two points as well.

In the last of the quarter-finals, goals from Mark Tierney (2), Cathal Slattery and Myles Fallon helped Garrymore beat a fancied Ballina side comprehensively by 4-13 to 1-11. The Stephenites had raced into an early 1-5 to no score lead but then faded out of contention.

Kevin Walsh’s Garrymore side had big performances from goalkeeper Brendan Lynksey, Mayo duo Caolan Crowe and Shane Nally, and the aforementioned Mark Tierney (brother of Mayo ladies captain, Sarah). Lee Keegan’s Westport made sure of their senior status for 2018 with a comprehensive relegation play-off win over Ballinrobe on Saturday evening.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

footballgaamayo

More in this Section

David Clifford: ‘Playing for Kerry was always the dream’

Harry O’Neill points out flaws despite Dr Crokes’ 14-point winning margin

South Kerry show resolve once more to reach final

All the views fit to print for Barry John Keane


Breaking Stories

Michael O'Neill brushes aside seeding blow as N. Ireland head to play-offs

Here's how all of today's World Cup Qualifiers finished

Small Scotland have a genetic disadvantage, says Gordon Strachan

Chris Brunt own goal condemns N. Ireland to Norway defeat

Lifestyle

Don't worry, Stefanie Preissner will help you understand millennials

A few ideas on battling aging

Dublin Theatre Festival reviews

Album review: Liam Gallagher - As You Were

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 07, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 31
    • 38
    • 43
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »