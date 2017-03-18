Home»Sport»Soccer

Galway United snatch a point

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Bohemians 1 Galway United 1: Bohemians’ Dinny Corcoran was on the scoresheet again as Galway United finished with ten men at Dalymount Park as their search for a first win of the season continued.

Galway started the better, working Bohemians’ keeper Shane Supple as early as the second minute, when he pushed Ronan Murray’s stinging drive out for a corner. The visitors troubled Bohemians again minutes later, when Murray shot over the bar.

Bohemians took the lead from a corner on 16 minutes, when Corcoran headed home his fifth goal of the season.

Another Fitzgerald corner on 36 minutes almost saw Bohemians double their lead as Dan Byrne’s effort came back off the post.

But four minutes later Galway were level. Supple was yellow-carded for a foul on Murray and Murray hammered the resulting free-kick low into the net.

The Connacht side were reduced to 10 men on 69 minutes when Alex Byrne was dismissed for a second booking.

Bohemians:

Supple; Pender (Hayes, 60), Cornwall, Byrne, Fitzgerald; Kavanagh, Poynton (Brennan, 71), Morris, Ward; Corcoran (Simon, h-t), Doyle.

Galway United:

Winn; Horgan, Grace, Folan, Ludden; Byrne, Cawley; Shanahan, Murray, Devaney (Devers, 78); Faherty (Melody 73).

Referee:

Neil Doyle (Dublin).

