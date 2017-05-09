Home»Sport»Soccer

Galway United draw again but move off the bottom

Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Keith Kelly

Galway United moved off the bottom of the Premier Division last night after their seventh draw of the season, but it could have been so much more if referee Rob Hennessy had taken a different view of a controversial incident in the fifth minute. 

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Galway United 0 Derry City 0

Padraic Cunningham gathered possession wide on the right for the home side, and City goalkeeper, Ger Doherty, came racing out of the penalty area to close him down. 

Cunningham tried to curl a shot around the keeper, who dived and blocked the effort with his hands a good three yards outside the box, but Hennessy only flashed the yellow. 

United started well, but rather than being a galvanising sense of injustice, the incident seemed to play on the minds of the home side as City slowly took control. 

Ronan Curtis had a shot taken off the line by Lee Grace in the 11th minute; while Conor Winn went full-stretch to deny Barry McNamee midway through the half.

The Tribesmen came more into the game in the second-half, and Kevin Devaney should have opened the scoring in the 69th minute when Marc Ludden’s cross found him unmarked, but he headed straight at Doherty.

Doherty also denied Ronan Murray with a smart save two minutes later, while at the other end, Winn got his fingertips to Ben Doherty’s shot to keep the sides level as the game completely opened up.

The last big chance of the game fell to the home side two minutes from time when Devany played-in Cunningham, but Doherty got a strong hand to his shot.

Galway United:

Winn; Horgan, Grace, Folan, Ludden; Shanahan, Cawley, Holohan (Byrne 90), Devaney; Murray, Cunningham.

Derry City:

G Doherty; McDermott, Barry, Jarvis, B Doherty; McEneff (Holden 83), Monaghan; Daniels (Schubert 76), McNamee, Curtis; Boyle (Low 68).

Referee:

Rob Hennessy (Clare).

