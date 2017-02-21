Galway unfazed at legal query

Galway secretary John Hynes insists the wording of their motion to Congress for full integration into the Leinster hurling championships is legally sound.

Hynes brushed off concerns regarding the legitimacy of their bid to have the Galway minor, U21 and intermediate hurlers join the county’s senior team in Leinster.

Leinster Council secretary Michael Reynolds has queried the motion.

He claims the motion, passed at the Galway convention before Christmas, stated the county wanted to compete in a single provincial structure, whereas the wording of the motion on the Congress Clár refers exclusively to Leinster.

“It was always Leinster,” Hynes clarified yesterday.

“Leinster was always going to be the recommendation of the clubs. Otherwise, we’d need two motions; one to take Galway out of the Leinster senior championship and another to have all four teams — minor, U21, intermediate and senior — included in a single provincial system.

“The motion to be tabled at Congress this Saturday, all that deals with is deciding whether or not our underage and intermediate teams enter Leinster.

"The seniors are in Leinster already and we want all our teams to participate in a single provincial system. Our preference, reflected in the motion gone to Congress, is Leinster.

“The motion is very clear. Our participation in Leinster is all that can be approved or rejected at Congress. There is nothing to do with us and Munster on the Congress Clár.”

The Galway secretary doesn’t envisage problems with the wording of their motion, where the line, ‘Galway shall participate in Leinster’ is repeated on three occasions.

“All motions are reviewed by the rules advisory committee first. If the motion was out of order, it would have been ruled out of order by the relevant Croke Park committee instead of being put on the Congress Clár.

"We’d be very surprised and disappointed if it was ruled out of order. I don’t think it will be ruled out of order. It is an approved motion to be tabled on Saturday next.”

Hynes says they have received endorsements from various counties, but is unsure whether it will garner the necessary 66% support.

“The management committee in Croke Park have given us a commitment this is an issue they are going to review and pursue after Congress, one way or another.”